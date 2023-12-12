Brands rely on catalogs, direct mail to create awareness and drive sales

When Kate Spade died in 2018, fashion brand Frances Valentine faced a decision: either close or keep going “without one of the company’s founders and main creative minds,” said its marketing director. Florenia Gilardoni tells Retail Brew.

Francis Valentine chose the latter, and one way Spade boosted its brand presence during that difficult first year of leadership was through a retrograde form of marketing: catalogs and direct mail.

“When we went into the catalog, customers’ mailboxes were still pretty thin and no one was doing direct mail,” Gilardoni said. “So we were able to get a larger share of mailboxes at that time, which was great for us.”

But fashion brands aren’t alone in reevaluating the value of catalogues. The age-old marketing technique is making a comeback, as retailers look for a more direct way to reach their customers due to increased competition and higher costs in digital marketing.

Polly Wong, president of Belardi Wong, a marketing agency that specializes in DTC brands and counts Francis Valentine among its clients, said she has seen a “resurgence” in the practice. His company has launched direct mail campaigns for at least 75 retailers per year for the past five years.

“The No. 1 reason is that most of our clients are very sophisticated marketers who realize you can’t put all your eggs in one basket,” she said. “You can’t just rely on Google and Meta, okay?”

Mixing it: Why not? Cost is one reason. Wong said digital advertising has become more expensive over the past five years. “If you look at CPM and CPC, they are in double digits,” he said. “And with the increase in the cost of digital marketing, somehow we got to where you can send four direct mail messages to a target audience for the cost of one click.”

Gilardoni agreed that it is “much easier” to target customers through direct mail right now, noting that the digital space is “heavily regulated.”

He said that although the costs are comparable, “on digital, you have to touch the customer many, many, many times to be able to convert them,” while catalogs cost more per impression but reach recipients more quickly and convert reliably.

Curating your brand: Economics aside, some companies prefer catalogs for their ability to increase their brand awareness in a high-quality marketed product with abundant real estate to shape consumers’ perceptions of their products.

“We didn’t look at catalogs as performance marketing,” said Tom Novak, chief marketing officer at EverLive, an online retailer that recently ramped up direct mail catalogs. “I mean, there is a performance in it, but it is brand building and performance together.

He said Everve relies on a kind of “coffee-table effect”, in which the catalog stays in customers’ homes longer and increases the likelihood of conversion.

Wong agreed that catalogs provide brands with “more real estate to tell.” [their] story,” which is especially important if you’re trying to sell larger-priced items. A customer with a lot of name recognition had already decided that he wouldn’t be a good candidate for the catalog because he mostly Was seeking sales in large quantities on inexpensive items like socks. Now that it has expanded its offerings, a catalog makes sense.

Less Mail, Better Marketing: But is there enough real estate in subscribers’ mailboxes? As Gilardoni said, the relative lack of competition was initially an advantage for Francis Valentine. If more brands return to direct mail, will the market become oversaturated?

Wong said marketing mail is still down overall compared to 10-15 years ago. “No one is putting out 200 million pieces per year in the mail anymore like Eddie Bauer or 400 million pieces per year like Victoria’s Secret,” he said.

He added, “I also hate junk mail, but no one considers a Design Within Reach or Anthropologie catalog to be junk mail. It’s not the same thing.”

