Packaging has long been part of the celebration of receiving a luxury gift, boosted in recent years by the popularity of unboxing videos on social media. But, sustainability concerns are causing watch and jewelery brands to increasingly rethink their approach.

In January, Garrard will replace its current jewelery boxes, which contain no recycled elements, with new versions made by UK-based watch and jewelery storage specialist Wolf. The boxes are made of Forest Stewardship Council-certified cardboard wrapped in vegan leather (polyurethane) containing 35 percent recycled content (polyester), with the interior polyester lining containing 51 percent recycled content.

Garrard chief executive Joan Milner says the development process revealed the challenges facing the industry. While the UK jeweler was willing to “shoot for the stars”, she says, sustainable alternatives were not readily available, so she “had to make some compromises”.

“At one point, we had 100 percent recycled content, but the quality and technology were not yet suitable for the jewelery we had,” explains Anu Huhtisari, sustainability manager at Garrard.

But the brand has redesigned its paper bags – removing the ribbon to make them fully recyclable – and replacing the outer cardboard and paper boxes with protective pouches made from box lining fabric. It has also committed to making its packaging from 100 percent recycled or recyclable materials by 2028.

Garrard is not alone in exploring alternatives. Watch industry executives believe recycled packaging will be the most important material in delivering sustainability over the next five years, ahead of six other materials, including certified ethical gold, according to the Deloitte Swiss Watch Industry Study 2023. The report published last month notes a shift in motivation for brands to invest in sustainability from external pressures (consumer demand and image) to internal drivers (corporate strategy and reducing carbon footprint).

In June, Boucheron unveiled jewelery cases made from recyclable aluminum and felt, designed to have “the lowest possible environmental footprint”. However, the jeweler declined to disclose its environmental footprint to the FT.

Breitling gives figures for its updated packaging: Aurelia Figueroa, the company’s global director of sustainability, says it has reduced global greenhouse gas emissions by about 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (COE) per year, or 5 percent of its total. The Swiss watch maker began shipping its recyclable watch boxes made from upcycled plastic bottles in early 2021. Figueroa says one box has a carbon footprint of 0.44 kg CO₂e, compared with about 4 kg CO₂e for a heavy old box made of covered material. leather.

While most of the savings are on replacing materials, Figueroa says the fact that new boxes fold flat makes shipping more efficient. The distance traveled by the boxes is reduced by an average of 30 percent, as they can be sent directly to markets. Figueroa says the new boxes also cost less, though Breitling would not disclose the savings.

Garrard’s new box, which is royal blue to reflect the jeweler’s change in brand color last year, says Milner, is more expensive than the current MDF box, which is wrapped in coated red paper and lined with faux suede. Lined up with. But she notes that customers want to save packaging to keep with the pieces, and jewelry “lasts forever” (the new boxes are designed for travel and storage).

Figueroa believes that the importance of packaging to a watch buyer is influenced by their intentions towards the watch: if they intend to put it back into circulation, the packaging will have “high value” to them, but Potentially less important is where the owner will be. User only unless it is inherited.

However, Swiss watch brand ID Genève, which launched in 2020 with the circular economy in mind, takes a different approach. “We want our packaging to disappear,” says co-founder Nicolas Freudiger.

ID Genève uses seaweed-based packaging that can be reused as plant fertilizer

ID Genève watches sold in stores are presented in boxes made of seaweed by London-based Notpla. Freudiger says this packaging can dissolve in water within a few hours and can then be used as plant fertilizer. Online sales mostly come in a travel pouch in vegan coated fabric made from wine residues; The pouches are protected by mycelium packaging, a home-compostable alternative to plastic foam developed by UK start-up Magical Mushroom Company using the material structure of fungi. ID Genève also uses boxes made from recycled and recyclable cardboard.

“As a brand, our promise is that we will never make packaging that you need to sell your watch to again – and that’s a norm we’re changing because, of course, right now, a As a Rolex owner, you lose value if you don’t have the box and papers,” says Freudiger, whose company last month received an investment from actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

At Breitling, Figueroa says non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could be an opportunity to move away from packaging as a means of authentication. Breitling has provided an NFT – a blockchain-backed proof of ownership – with new watches from 2020. Panerai, which last year unveiled new paper packaging made from at least 72 percent recycled material, launched a digital passport providing “tamper-proof proof.” Authenticity” last month. “NFTs are going to be disruptive, because if we think about the value of a box as an authenticator, it’s very stone age, especially compared to this,” says Figueroa.

But packaging itself will not be eliminated. Garrard’s Milner says this is “absolutely essential to the safety of the jewellery” and is part of the experience of acquiring a piece.

“Any discussion about what to do with packaging should include those two elements,” she says, “but having either of them be a part of how your packaging looks and feels is important for sustainability.” There is no need to stop.”

