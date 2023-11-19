Here’s everything we’ve covered on WTR over the past seven days, and everything you need to know from the world of trademarks to prepare yourself for the start of another busy week.

INTA’s Brand Sanctions Committee examines the growing number of industries affected by brand sanctions – and what steps the association is taking to engage with policymakers.

Monday 13th November

Ming Zhong of NTD Intellectual Property Attorneys explains three things you need to know about the changes to Chinese civil procedure law.

We’re heading to Portugal for guidance from frontline brand safety officials.

Tuesday 14th November

An investigation by WTR raises concerns over trademark-related solicitation campaigns targeting applicants in the United Kingdom.

Gucci launches a Metaverse exhibit, Walmart and Vans settle their long-running lawsuit, INTA announces a Surreal Campaign Week, and much more.

Wednesday 15th November

In the latest IP Office update, IP Australia has been praised for its inclusive approach, while Italy holds its own anti-counterfeiting week.

AI-generated replicators come under scrutiny and the EU publishes its new GI regulation in this month’s Law and Policy Monitor.

Thursday 16th November

We present seven brand protection strategies from WTR’s recent China Strategy Summit.

Local experts are working on best ways to work with Myanmar Border Control to combat counterfeiting.

WTR data analysis highlights the law firms responsible for protecting the world’s most valuable media brands.

Friday 17th November

Hungry Jack’s wins over McDonald’s, INTA elects its 2024 president, Disney is preparing to launch an NFT platform, and more.

Microsoft leads the way in growth among tech brands in this month’s WTR Brand Elite analysis, but other sectors have suffered.

Special Report: Security Style

WTR’s latest special report sheds light on the multifaceted landscape of brand building and protection in the fashion and luxury industry, exploring the filing strategies, anti-counterfeiting technologies and international collaboration that are essential to success.

