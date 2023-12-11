brainchild and child's mind

‘Innocence’

creativity and responsibility

Your brainchild may pave a new path!

Your child can become a leader!

A child may be enough, but not a brainchild. Entrepreneurship is the practice of problem-solving, innovation, value-creation, opportunity discovery and technology application (PIVOT) with the aim of impact and profit. Creativity is closely linked with the entrepreneurial spirit through its ability to foster innovation. Entrepreneurs are constantly looking for creative ways to stand out in the competitive marketplace and provide value to customers.

One of the youngest inventors was Robert Patch, who was granted a patent for a toy truck in 1963 at only six years old. Samuel Houghton was just five years old when he received a patent for his “Sweeping Device with Two”. Head.” The idea came to Sam as he watched his father sweep the backyard with two brooms to sweep away large leaves and another to pick up debris. God blessed them, and said to them, Flourish -Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living creature that moves on the ground.” – Genesis 1:28 New International Version. Over his lifetime, Thomas Edison was awarded 1,093 U.S. patents in a variety of technologies. Including his foreign patents filed in other countries his total number is 2,332. “Children given by Jehovah These are the inheritances, and the children are the reward of the same. Just as a warrior has arrows in his hand, so are the children born in youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. When they fight their adversaries in the court They will not have to feel ashamed.” – Psalm 127:3-5 (NIV).

A brainchild is an idea or invention that someone has thought of or created. Related words include idea, creation, discovery, idea, innovation and inspiration. Adults are known for their prudence (the reliable ability to judge and make decisions with firmness, prudence, and intelligence), while children are known for their characteristic innocence (lack of deceit or corruption; purity). “Children are like wet cement. “Whatever hits them makes an impact.” -Haim Guinot. When we go through an experience, our brain cells, called neurons, become active, or “fire.” “A child’s mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.” -Dorothea Brande. Children are born curious, and it is this curiosity that allows them to learn more about the world through every experience and social interaction. Children love exploring, questioning, and using their imaginations, and this positive cycle of learning is fueled by the joy that comes from discovery.

“Home Alone” is a 1990 American Christmas comedy film directed by Chris Columbus and written and produced by John Hughes. The first film in the Home Alone franchise, the film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O’Hara. Culkin plays Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old with a penchant for destructive inventions who saves his suburban Chicago home from attack by a pair of robbers when his family accidentally leaves him in Paris over the Christmas holidays. gives. “The child is the father of the man”. -William Wordsworth. Possibilities are responsibilities. It is quite possible to help children grow in wisdom and adults grow in innocence and vice versa. Wisdom and innocence are essential to develop values, increase productivity, and activate life forces. Your innocence is a recipe for positivity, keep it up! Your ‘innocence’ is the recipe for creativity, keep it up! Innocence is positivity in creativity, and creativity is in positivity. Entrepreneurship is the spirit of creativity (ability). It is also a spirit (character) of positivity. The world is made better by creative individuals who are positive about life.

“The most powerful computer ever built is not a mainframe, it’s a micro and it sits within a few cubic inches of your head. Despite previous programming for mediocrity, anyone can reprogram their brain for extraordinary results. “They just need the right software and the commitment to use it.” Brain development is part of cognitive development. Cognitive development describes how a child’s intelligence grows, and includes thinking, learning, and problem-solving skills. Character development refers to the development of conscience, moral concepts, religious values ​​and social attitudes in the child. Cognitive development without character building is a burden to the society. The quality of a child’s experiences in the first few years of life – positive or negative – helps shape their brain development. The early years are the best opportunity for a child’s brain to develop the connections needed to grow into a healthy, capable, successful adult. The connections necessary for many important, higher-level abilities such as motivation, self-regulation, problem solving, and communication are formed – or not formed – in these early years.

A child’s relationships with adults in his life have the most significant impact on his brain development. Loving relationships with sensitive, trusting adults are essential for a child’s healthy development. Parents and caregivers who pay attention, respond and interact with their children/wards are literally building values ​​and virtues in them. That is why it is so important to talk, sing, read and play with young children from the day they are born, giving them opportunities to explore their physical world and providing a safe, stable and nurturing environment. “As parents become more aware and emotionally healthy, their children also take advantage and move towards health. This means that integrating and developing their brains is one of the most loving and generous gifts you can give your children. – Daniel J. Seagal, The Whole-Brain Child: 12 Revolutionary Strategies for Nurturing Your Child’s Developing Mind.

Our primary mission as parents, child care providers, teachers, and other members of the community should be to raise adults who are worthy in character and sound judgment. “Train the child as he should [teaching him to seek God’s wisdom and will for his abilities and talents], Even when he grows old he will not move away from it. – Proverbs 22:6 Amplified Bible.

