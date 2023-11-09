Brain drain casts doubt on Türkiye’s future

Hyperinflation and currency collapse have badly hit the economy, while Erdogan has eroded rights and freedoms.

Hüseyin Büyükdag says he loves Turkey and his job as a teacher.

But due to the massive economic crisis and increasing repression in his home country, he and his wife have decided to try to find a better life in Germany.

They are among a growing number of young and educated people looking to leave Turkey under increasingly authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Büyükdag says things are unlikely to change after Erdogan secures a third term in office in May elections.

“Even if I don’t want it, even if I hate it, I … will leave this beautiful country,” the 27-year-old English teacher told The Associated Press.

Büyükdag and his wife, a nurse, live in the poor south-eastern province of Circassian. Their state jobs bring them both about €1,640 a month – slightly more than the official poverty line of €1,462.

That’s enough to get by, but far less than what’s needed in big cities like Istanbul or the capital Ankara, and nowhere near enough for a young couple to save or start a family.

Türkiye has been badly affected by the economic crisis in recent years. The official annual inflation rate stood at 61% last month – although some economists believe the real figure is double that number – and the lira has declined in value.

Experts previously told Euronews Erdogan’s “unorthodox” understanding of economic policy was behind the country’s problems, although they pointed to other important factors.

According to a recent report published by the Turkish Statistical Institute, almost one-third of Turkey’s population is currently at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

For many people, an education visa or work permit is the only way to study abroad.

The government’s statistics bureau, TurkStat, said 139,531 Turkish citizens left the country in 2022, compared to 103,613 in 2021. Those aged 25 to 29 formed the largest group.

The number is a significant increase from the 77,810 Turks who left in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

Sociologist Besim Deloglu blames some of the exodus of “the top educated strata of society” for democratic erosion. “I don’t think this migration will be reversed without reducing polarization in Turkey,” he said.

Medical professionals and IT experts are most likely to leave, Deloglu said, but there are also highly trained individuals from all sectors.

In 2022, more than 2,600 doctors applied for the necessary documents from the Turkish Medical Association to be able to practice outside the country.

Physicians mostly cited small salaries, difficult working conditions, and increased violence by disgruntled patients as reasons for their decision.

In a speech last year, an angry Erdogan said any doctor they wanted could “go ahead and go.” He later softened his tone, saying that those who left would soon return as Turkey promised a “bright future.”

Many other Turks prefer to live with the increasingly authoritarian country as well.

“I can understand that for those who are leaving, some things really need to change,” said Fatma Zehra Aksi, a 22-year-old student from Istanbul, who says she is a reluctant supporter of Erdogan.

“But if we… leave because we’re not comfortable here, there will be no one left to change things.”

Serap Ilgin, a 26-year-old copywriter in Istanbul, said she grew up with the values ​​of secular Turkey and its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

“Leaving is not a solution, on the contrary, I think we need to stay here and fight,” he said.

Discontent is rising as Turkey marks the 100th anniversary of Ataturk’s proclamation of a secular republic following the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

For his part, Erdogan has declared the next era to be the “Turkish century”, promising to make Turkey a global power.

