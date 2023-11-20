Bradford business shares secret sauce story

Vegan, gluten-free garlic chili oil sauce made from local onions and imported spices delivers plenty of flavor without all the preparation of washing, peeling, and slicing.

If the hassle of peeling and chopping has you frustrated, this tangy solution can add lots of flavor – chop, chop!

Bradford entrepreneur and owner of Yeh Innovations Inc., David Yeh, is combining Holland Marsh produce with ingenuity to offer a delicious new way of eating healthy, while saving time in food preparation with Soucecret Sauce.

Both vegan and gluten-free, SoSecret is a garlic chilli oil sauce made with ginger and shallots from Bradford’s ATV Farms, mixed with spices imported from China and India, which are washed, peeled and diced. Provides plenty of flavor without all the cutting preparation. ,

“I love cooking. “Although I had a lot of time while preparing the meals, the preparation time was much longer than the actual cooking time,” Yeh said via email. “Even a quick meal can be healthy and delicious. Also, I want the sauce to be versatile so that people can use it as a dipping sauce, cook with it, make a soup base, marinate with it and much more.

Depending on the dish being prepared, Ye estimates, the sauce could save anywhere from 10 minutes of making something like a dipping sauce to 45 minutes of making something like a soup base from scratch.

They enjoy adding the sauce to pizza, steaks and burgers, but they also use it in soups and all types of noodle dishes.

While the concept may seem simple enough, Yeh spent years experimenting with different methods to get the taste just right, taking a first recipe from December 2020 and gradually tweaking the ingredients and cooking methods.

“Sometimes, when I change a simple component the entire profile changes. When I changed the cooking temperature at one stage of the process, the flavor became different. Maybe it’s the challenge that makes me enjoy doing it so much,” he said.

During that period of experimentation, they were also sharing the sauce with their friends and family who helped provide feedback, but also asked about the constantly changing recipe.

“Since nothing was final at that time, I didn’t want to reveal too much, so my answer was usually, ‘I can’t say it right now. Just take a guess,” Yeh remembered.

This leads to “Yeah, secret sauce,” or “Wow, pretty secret, huh?” Got such reactions. And with that, the name was born.

Although the recipe is still secret, there’s no need to bite your tongue, as SoSecret can be purchased at 19 Sobeys and 10 Foodland locations in Ontario, and is also available on Amazon.

This is not the first time that Yeh has launched a successful product, with its folding compact camping grill, Bitty Big Q going on sale in 2019.

Made of grade 316 stainless steel and weighing less than 900 grams, the grill was the answer you were looking for when cooking on a camping trip.

Currently, Grill is available in North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, and online.

For more information about SoSecret, visit sosecret.ca.

For more information about Bitty Big Q, visit bittybigq.com.

– With files from Natasha Philpott

