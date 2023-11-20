Brad Pitt, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and other stars attend Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix: Photos

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix saw the iconic Vegas Strip transformed into a star-studded circus of race fans and celebrities on Saturday for the first F1 race held in Sin City in more than 40 years.

After months of preparation, build-up, angry locals and fanfare, F1’s big day arrived over the weekend, and dozens of movie stars, models and musicians turned out to watch the high-octane action.

Many of the stars included Brad Pitt – who was traveling to races across the country while working on a film about Formula 1 racing.

When Pitt walked into the paddock during Saturday’s race, he was wearing beige and brown layers with yellow aviators and blue jeans.

Kim Illman/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also stepped out for the big night and watched the race from the Ferrari garage wearing soundproof earmuffs emblazoned with the car company’s iconic logo.

Dan Istiten – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

People2023’s Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Dempsey was also ready for the big race. The 57-year-old actor will soon be seen racing cars on the big screen in the upcoming biopic Ferrari. Dempsey plays legendary Italian racing icon Piero Taruffi.

Dempsey attended the F1 race with a smile as he waved his purple VIP badge and met the race crew before the event.

Kim Illman/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber actually managed to get into the race, and was given the chance to wave the checkered flag at the end of the big race. The singer had one of the best spots to watch someone race at an event packed with celebrities.

Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images

Here’s a look at some of the other stars who came for the exciting Grand Prix:

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Kim Illman/Getty Images

The America’s Got Talent judge and her handsome husband rocked an all-black ensemble for the special occasion.

sir rod stewart

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The music icon rocked his white tux while checking out the pulse-pounding F1 action.

Kylie Minogue and Terry Crews

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Australian superstar and darling America’s Got Talent The hosts were all smiles at the star-studded event.

David Beckham

Ethan Miller – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The handsome former footballer brought along a few guests to enjoy the historic event.

Shaquille O’neal

Ethan Miller – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The NBA legend was extremely excited to see the race in Sin City.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Lovely couple – and It’s always sunny in Philadelphia The co-stars were all smiles as they hugged and posed for photos before the race.

Saturday’s event was the first F1 race in Las Vegas since the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1982.

