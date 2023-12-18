Brad Pitt, twice named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine, is 6-0 today, but what happens when a male Hollywood sex symbol ages?

It’s hard to believe if you look at him, but Brad Pitt recently turned 60.

The Hollywood heartthrob celebrates his birthday on December 18, and according to countless headlines about his youthful appearance as he enters his sixth decade, he looks “better than ever.”

While beauty standards have evolved tremendously since Pitt first appeared on the cover of People Magazine as the “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1995, our obsession with beautiful people still endures.

And while there’s still a long way to go (the ‘sexiest men alive’ are still overwhelmingly white and thin), it’s encouraging that society is no longer shunning famous people as soon as they start to get a few wrinkles. .

That said, Pitt is an interesting case study on aging in Hollywood, being one of the quintessential sex symbols of the last decades.

As a young man, he was known for his stunning beauty despite himself, and his name became synonymous with handsome. (Remember Shania Twain’s iconic song “That Don’t Impress Me Much”? When she teases a handsome boyfriend who didn’t impress her (much) by saying, “Well, you’re Brad Pitt… .”?)

Their love life became juicy tabloid fodder – Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reigned as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples in the early 2000s, on par with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Then the media collectively lost it when they entered the Brangelina era – Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their children were surrounded by paparazzi at every turn.

But over the years, Pitt has shown that he is much more than just a pretty face and love interest.

He proved he had acting chops in modern cult classics fight Club And 12 monkeys and became one of Quentin Tarantino’s golden boys infamous bastards And Once Upon a Time in HollywoodAfter which he received his first Academy Award for acting.

pit is one sculptorA successful businessman and savvy investor, whose real estate empire is now worth $72 million (€66 million), and Oscar winning production company (started with Aniston), A French Wine Enterprises (now the subject of a brutal legal battle with Jolie) and even a luxury skincare line.

His acting career has slowed in recent years, although he starred in 2022 babylon And bullet train And a new film with George Clooney is in the works for next year.

He told GQ last year: “I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or quarter.”

Pitt has fortunately escaped Hollywood’s new obsession with aging actors in films and is still landing several major roles, such as his latest role in an upcoming feature on Formula 1 racing.

Since his divorce with Jolie in 2016, the actor said he has been focusing more on taking care of himself.

He turned down the lead role in David Fincher’s latest film murdererAccording to the director, because the film was “too nihilistic” for him.

He has also been sober for seven years and said he quit smoking during the pandemic.

Could this be the secret of his eternal youth? Maybe he was born with it. Maybe it’s the $320 moisturizing cream in her skincare line Le Domaine.

In any case, we salute the two-time Sexiest Man Ever on his 60th birthday and wish him more headlines about how good he looks in the future.

