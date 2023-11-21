Brad Gerstner Stock Portfolio: 10 Top Stock Picks

In this article, we discuss Brad Gerstner and his top 10 stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gerstner portfolio, head over to Brad Gerstner Stock Portfolio: 5 Top Stock Picks.

Starting an investment firm during the financial meltdown of 2008 is an idea that only a bold investor like Brad Gerstner might think of. Gerstner, head of Altimeter Capital Management, founded his hedge fund in 2008 with just $3 million in seed money raised from family and friends. Since then his fund has come a long way. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, its equity portfolio was worth $5.2 billion, including Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Uber Technologies, Inc. Had a big stake in. NYSE:UBER).

Gerstner has the perfect educational background for a career in finance. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science, a law degree – which he paid for through day trading, and a master’s degree in business administration. He worked at several technology firms before joining PAR Capital as a portfolio manager for three years. Gerstner has an ability to identify the future of business, as proven by his investments in companies such as Airbyte, Discord, Benchling, Cerebras, Chainalysis, OpenSea, Hopin, and plaid over the past few years.

Gerstner’s personal wealth is estimated to be close to a billion dollars. His investment philosophy is to remain long-term partners with companies as they enter the public markets. His fund has more than $15 billion in assets under management. In a recent interview with news platform CNBC, Gerstner offered some of his thoughts on the current market situation. He said the new normal looks exactly like the old normal but investors will have to go through the adjustment process quickly.

“If we look at the period between 2010-2020, it was around 2.8% on ten-year (Treasury yield) and we are going back to 3% to 4%. What people can’t deal with is instability. However, what no one seems to understand is that we have an envelope for a soft landing here. We are slowing down the economy, but what is wrong here is that everyone was prepared for a difficult situation. The reality is that despite the regional banking crisis and conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, the market has performed quite well this year.

our methodology

These were selected from Altimeter Capital Management’s investment portfolio at the end of the third quarter of 2023. To provide readers with a more comprehensive overview of the companies, analyst ratings for each firm are mentioned along with other details. A database of nearly 900 specific hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey through the second quarter of 2023 was used to measure the popularity of each stock in the hedge fund universe.

Brad Gerstner Stock Portfolio: 10 Top Stock Picks

Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital

Brad Gerstner Stock Portfolio: Top Stock Picks

10. Controladora Vuelta Compañía de Aviación, SAB de CV (NYSE:VLRS,

Number of hedge fund holders: 14

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo and mail. Regulatory filings show that Altimeter Capital Management held more than 379,000 shares of Controladora Vuelta Compañía de Aviación, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) at the end of September 2023, worth $2.5 billion, or 0.04% of the portfolio. Is.

On October 31, investment advisor Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on Controladora Vuelta Compañía de Aviación, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) stock and lowered the price target to $9 from $11, noting that GTF engines and higher jet There is lack of capacity by fuel. Firms under a complex environment for 2024.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm TVnot Capital Advisors is a major shareholder in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB de CV (NYSE:VLRS) with 4.1 million shares worth more than $28 million.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Controladora Vuela Companhia de Aviación, SAB de CV (NYSE:VLRS) is one of the top stocks in Brad Gerstner’s portfolio.

9. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:maili,

Number of hedge fund holders: 77

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. The latest filing shows Altimeter Capital Management will own MercadoLibre Inc. at the end of September 2023. (NASDAQ:MELI) had 2,980 shares worth $3.7 million, which is 0.07% of the portfolio.

On October 16, investment advisor Barclays announced its acquisition of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $1,550 from $1,625.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey are London-based investment firm Generation Investment Management, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is a leading shareholder with 580,023 shares worth more than $687 million.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Artisan Partners, an asset management firm, highlighted some stocks and the likes of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“The top contributors to the quarter’s performance were Latin American market MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). MercadoLibre grew as a result of continued share gains in key markets and supportive Brazilian regulations aimed at creating a level playing field in cross-border e-commerce.

8. PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD,

Number of hedge fund holders: 67

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is a Shanghai-based company that owns and operates an ecommerce platform. The 13F filing shows that Altimeter Capital Management will own Pinduoduo Inc. at the end of September 2023. (NASDAQ:PDD) had 646,280 shares, worth $63 million, which is 1.2% of the portfolio.

On November 1, investment advisor UBS downgraded PDD Holdings Inc. with a buy rating and a price target of $137. (NASDAQ:PDD) stock, noting that the firm’s value-for-money position will make it resilient in an economic downturn. ,

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 67 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) had a stake of $2.6 billion, compared to 62 hedge funds’ stake of $3.1 billion last quarter.

7. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN,

Number of hedge fund holders: 278

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a diversified technology firm with a core interest in ecommerce. Securities filings show Altimeter Capital Management will own a stake in Amazon.com, Inc. at the end of September 2023. (NASDAQ:AMZN) had over 1.2 million shares, worth $159 million, which is 3.02% of the portfolio.

Reports indicate that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will teach the basics of artificial intelligence to about 2 million people in an effort to bridge the gap in AI talent as the firm’s generative AI efforts lag other tech rivals.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Citadel Investment Group is leading Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a leading shareholder with 34 million shares worth more than $4.3 billion.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Pollen Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted some stocks and backed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“Amazon continues to demonstrate its position as one of the most competitively advantageous companies in the world. The company has made significant progress in managing costs and better leveraging existing capacity, leading to a strong improvement in its profitability. We believe there is additional room for improvement. AWS’s growth appears to be stabilizing while management continues to work with customers to optimize their infrastructure spend. Nearly 90% of global IT spending remains on premise. We believe this will eventually reverse, with most IT spending eventually moving to the cloud over time. We believe AWS will be a significant beneficiary of this change. Additionally, our investment case continues to shine on AWS and the company’s advertising-driven profitability, which has generated approximately $8 billion of free cash flow and net margins of 5% over the last twelve months. We expect both to accelerate and effectively move forward with the mix shift to more profitable businesses. At Amazon’s current price, we believe the company is well positioned to deliver mid-teens or higher total shareholder returns for our customers without any major business overhaul over the next five-plus years. It simply needs to continue executing on existing businesses and build on the capacity created during and immediately after the pandemic.

Number of hedge fund holders: 175

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides graphics, computing, and networking solutions. The latest data shows that at the end of 3Q2023 Altimeter Capital Management held 772,210 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), worth $335 million, which is 6.37% of the portfolio.

On November 15, investment advisor Citi maintained a buy rating on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock with a price target of $575, noting that buy-side estimates for data center revenues for the next two quarters will exceed Wall Street’s Was well above consensus.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Citadel Investment Group is a major shareholder in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with 20 million shares worth more than $8.8 billion.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the top stocks in the portfolio. Brad Gerstner.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“At the portfolio level, the positive fundamental trends we saw in the second quarter continued in the third quarter – with many of our companies reporting stability or modest improvement in business trends. Weighted average 2023 revenue growth expectations for the portfolio were 3.8% during the third quarter or 0.8% higher if we remove NVIDIA. We wrote about NVIDIA at length earlier this year, but it’s notable that the company has continued to exceed its own projections and the Street’s most optimistic expectations. After raising its revenue and EPS guidance for 2023 by 40% and 69%, respectively, last quarter, NVIDIA raised it by 26% and 35%, respectively, following the most recent report. Consensus expectations are now calling for revenue to increase by 94% this year, while earnings per share are expected to increase by 192%. You may have seen these types of growth rates before, but we doubt you’ve seen them from a company generating $50 billion in revenue. The skeptics who continue to question and doubt the growing demand for Generative Artificial Intelligence forgot to tell NVIDIA about it. But we digress…back to the portfolio…profit expectations have risen even faster than revenue and margin expectations for the third quarter were up 11% (or 7.8% ex-NVIDIA) by 149bps (107bps Ex-NVIDIA). So, broadly speaking, our companies are seeing improvement in overall business trends, which is flowing to their bottom line, leading to higher margins. We are also beginning to see the benefits of lower cost structures and more disciplined capital allocation compared to two or three years ago, when capital was cheaper and more readily available.

Disclosure. nobody.

