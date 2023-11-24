‘Brace yourself’, crypto exchange chiefs say – bull market coming in early 2024

The heads of Australia’s largest crypto exchanges say the market has already entered the first phase of a major rally, with the number of people buying crypto rising, with the boom expected to accelerate early next year.

Independent Reserve CEO Adrian Przelozny told Cointelegraph that he expects to see a spike in market activity as early as 2024 and is hiring to build the infrastructure before that happens.

“We’re doing everything we can to prepare for a bull market because we know when a bull market comes, it happens very fast,” he said. “You need to make sure you have the processes, people and infrastructure in place so that when your business triples overnight, you can handle it.”

“I think the next two years are going to be good. Strap yourself in.”

Caroline Bowler, head of BTC Markets, said market conditions have been more bullish than most of the year, with a general recovery starting in January.

Bowler said that while the trajectory of market gains was not exactly linear, industry-wide growth in both asset prices and technology applications was reason to be confident.

“The current deployment of ‘dry powder’, the influx of new users, and increasing trading volume support our assessment that we are in the early stages of a bullish market.”

SwiftX head of product strategy Tommy Honan said his exchange has begun to see an uptick in buying activity and is moving quickly to add direct debit functionality – a recent pain point for Australia’s crypto scene as Australia’s The ‘Big Four’ banks have limited this or done it outright. Deposits were banned in some exchanges.

Honan dismissed fear of missing out – FOMO – as the reason for the uptick in activity, instead highlighting that market fundamentals have become more attractive to investors who have held on during the bear market. Took it aside.

“All our indicators are flashing green at the moment. We are seeing a large number of customers coming back into the market after some period of inactivity during the bear market. “The market is waking up, but the truth is no one knows where we are in the cycle.”

Kraken Australia managing director Jonathan Miller erred on the side of caution and said it could be difficult to tell what stage the market is in.

“There is a common misconception that crypto markets are either bullish or bearish. In fact, there is a huge gray area between the two,” he said.

Miller acknowledged that compared to this time last year, there are many reasons to be optimistic, especially given next year’s Bitcoin halving and Ethereum’s Denkun upgrade, which he believes is already It has started to attract attention from institutional and retail investors.

“The growing institutional appetite for crypto assets is often ignored. “Yes, the market is currently focused on ETF filings for Bitcoin and Ether, but over the past year, we have seen a revival in interest from many institutional clients looking to invest in this emerging asset class,” he said.

Ben Rose, general manager of Binance Australia, did not want to comment on whether a bull market had arrived, but said there had been an increase in new registrations and trading activity at Binance’s Australian branch in recent months.

Rose said Binance Australia was focused on educating users ahead of a potential rally and ensuring users avoid FOMO buying.

“We asked many outgoing customers about their reasons for getting into crypto, and a quarter of them said seeing others succeed with crypto was the main reason. That is the biggest driver. So FOMO is a real thing in crypto,” he explained.

Rose said the key to retaining users during the next potential market surge is to ensure people don’t get crushed during market mania.

“Price is something that will unlock interest, but you want people to be able to engage in a sustainable and responsible way, so it’s not just a one-time thing,” he said. “The fixed price may be the reason they look at crypto in the first place, but ultimately they are there because they understand its benefits and it becomes part of how they manage finances.”

