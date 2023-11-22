B&Q owner issues another profit warning after weak sales in France

Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

The owner of B&Q and Screwfix has issued a profit warning for the second time in three months as sales fell nearly 4% in its financial third quarter.

Kingfisher, which also owns Castorama and Brico depots in France and operates in Poland, Iberia and Romania, cut its profit forecast for its financial year to the end of January to £560m from £590m.

The company, which in September cut full-year pre-tax estimates by £634m, made profits of £758m in its 2022-2023 financial year. Kingfisher shares fell 6% on Wednesday morning, making it the biggest faller on the FTSE 100.

The London-based group attributed continued weakness in its French business, where weak DIY sales were compounded by a late start to the heating and insulation season due to hot weather, resulting in total sales falling 8.6% to £1 billion in the three months. Went. 31 October.

In the UK, which includes the Tradepoint chain, Kingfisher like-for-like sales rose 1.1% to £1.6 billion.

B&Q’s UK e-commerce sales grew 32% year over year in the quarter, the company said.

“Our UK banners performed well in the third quarter with sales and market share growth at B&Q, Tradepoint and Screwfix,” said Thierry Garnier, Kingfisher chief executive. “Reflecting the weakness of the French market, and despite our active cost actions, we have lowered our group profit guidance for the full year.”

Garnier said in the new year the company will focus on driving productivity gains to increase its share in its biggest markets and reduce wage inflation.

“We expect to see some inflation in product cost prices, albeit at a much lower level [than seen to date], and expect rational retail pricing and competitive price index across all our banners,” he said. “On a medium to long-term outlook, we remain very positive about home improvement growth in our markets and our ability to grow beyond our markets.”

In the final quarter of trading for its current financial year, group like-for-like sales fell 3.4% year on year in the three weeks to November 18, with the UK proving “resilient” while the French market remained weak, the company said.

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, said: “These figures reflect the challenging conditions facing retailers, with a mixed picture emerging across Europe. The UK appears to be more resilient than other regions, but sales remain soft against a backdrop of rising interest rates, weak consumer confidence and a faltering housing market.

“All signs point to conditions becoming tougher before we see signs of improvement. Inflation is moving rapidly downwards with a permanent increase in spending power. But the sector is largely dependent on the buoyant housing market, which remains under intense pressure given the outlook for interest rates.

