BP's profit fell nearly £600 million short of analysts' expectations

Analysts expected BP to make an underlying replacement cost profit of $4 billion

Earnings were impacted due to weak performance of the company’s gas marketing and trading arm.

Oil and gas prices improved over the summer, but are still down compared to last year

BP failed to meet earnings forecasts for the third quarter despite a surge in oil and gas prices amid declining production volumes and rising demand from China.

Analysts had expected the oil supermajor to report underlying replacement cost profit – its preferred measure – of $4 billion (£3.3 billion) for the three months ending in September, but instead it earned $3.3 billion (£2.7 billion). .

Weak performance from the firm’s gas marketing and trading arm hurt profitability, with a $540 million pre-tax impairment charge on three wind farms off the northeastern US coast.

BP and Norwegian energy giant Equinor are looking to renegotiate agreements on the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects due to rising costs, but officials in New York have so far rejected such requests.

Profits were also 60 percent lower than the $10.8 billion made in the same period last year, when oil and gas prices soared following the easing of Covid-related restrictions and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Prices fell significantly in the recent summer before recovering as OPEC+ states announced they were extending crude oil production cuts until 2024 and China’s government eased harsh lockdown restrictions.

Yet on a nine-month basis, BP’s profits still fell from $12 billion to $10.8 billion.

Following the trading update, BP shares fell 4.8 per cent to 501.6p on Tuesday morning, making them the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 index.

Murray Auchinlos, the group’s interim chief executive, said: ‘This has been a solid quarter, supported by strong underlying operating performance, reflecting our continued focus on delivery.

Auchinlos took over last month after Bernard Looney resigned as CEO after admitting he had not been ‘fully transparent’ about his relationships with other staff members on the board.

Looney, who spent more than three decades working for BP, became boss in 2020 at a tumultuous time for the company, which saw oil and gas sales fall sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic .

He vowed to improve the London-based group’s environmental credentials, and set a goal of bringing BP’s operations to net zero on an absolute basis by the middle of the century.

Yet these ambitions were scaled down on the same day the business reported plans to more than double annual profits to £23 billion in 2022, angering climate campaigners.

Currently, BP wants to cut carbon emissions from its upstream oil and gas operations by 20 to 30 percent by the end of this decade, compared to the previous target of 35 to 40 percent.

Amid the rollback, the firm has also expanded shareholder returns, announcing on Tuesday a $1.5 billion share buyback along with a 7.27 cents per share dividend.

Joseph Evans, a researcher at The Institute for Public Policy Research think tank, accused BP of ‘prioritizing profits before people and the planet’.

He said: ‘At a time when energy companies must respond urgently to climate change by shifting their investments away from fossil fuels, BP has exploited its oil and gas assets to make huge profits and enrich its shareholders with more than a billion. The business has doubled. Buyback.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk