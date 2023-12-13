BP's former CEO paid $41 million after 'deliberately misleading the board' about personal relationships with other employees.

Former BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney must forfeit £32.4 million ($40.6 million) in pay after resigning in September because he lied about his personal relationships with other employees.

“Mr. Looney knowingly misled the board,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. “The board has determined that this constitutes serious misconduct.”

The 53-year-old Irishman stepped down on September 12 over failure to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues. The company said he was replaced on an interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss, who has been sidelined from all decision-making related to the loonie.

According to the statement, the former CEO will not receive any additional salary, pension allowance or benefits from the date of his dismissal and will also not be given any annual bonus for the financial year 2023. Looney became the second FTSE 100 boss to lose his bonus last month, following NatWest Group Plc’s decision to cut his pay by £7.6 million following the resignation of former chief Alison Rose.

A representative for Looney could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the statement, the bulk of Looney’s potential remuneration of £32.4 million was automatically forfeited with immediate effect from his resignation. The loss of approximately 10% in salary resulted from the board’s decision that Looney should be dismissed for serious misconduct.

BP will withdraw 50% of the cash portion of the bonus awarded to it in 2022 and a portion of the stock awarded to it through a performance share scheme, totaling less than £1 million. The former CEO, who spent his entire career at BP, was originally paid £10 million last year, more than his closest peer, now-retired Shell Plc CEO Ben van Beurden.

BP continues to search for a permanent replacement for Looney, with headhunters considering an external search as well as internal candidates. Auchincloss has dismissed speculation that BP has become a takeover target given its weak position, saying its strategy remains in place.

Source: fortune.com