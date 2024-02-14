BP signs deal with UAE oil company in Middle East expansion

BP

BP has struck a deal with the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil company as the British energy giant strengthens ties with the Middle East.

BP is to form a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) to focus on production from Egypt’s two giant gas fields.

Under the deal, BP will transfer interests in three gas fields as well as exploration rights to the joint venture.

Adnoc will inject cash into the joint venture, which will be built in the second half of this year. Its main objective is to raise funds for BP to expand further in the Middle East. Adnoc is run by UAE Energy Minister Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who also controversially chaired the COP28 climate summit last year.

Critics said it was inappropriate for a fossil fuel executive to oversee the negotiations. After the BBC claimed the UAE planned to use the UN assembly to discuss oil and gas deals, Sultan Al Jaber said the allegation was “false, not true, inaccurate and not accurate”.

Sultan Al Jaber is also chairman of UAE media company IMI, which is providing the bulk of the funding for a £1.2 billion takeover bid for The Telegraph.

The UAE’s involvement through the joint venture Redbird IMI has triggered several government investigations amid concerns about state interference and freedom of the press.

BP will hold 51 percent stake and Adnoc will hold 49 percent stake in the new joint venture. BP and Adnoc have worked together in the field for decades, with Adnoc also supporting BP’s hydrogen production project in Teesside. Last year, the pair had made a joint bid of $2 billion to buy 50 percent stake in Israeli gas company Numed.

Adnoc is the 12th largest oil company in the world in terms of production.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, an Adnoc executive, said the move was part of the company’s plan to expand its international gas portfolio.

He added: “Adnoc looks forward to continuing to explore other opportunities as we look to collectively decarbonize our operations.”

BP’s William Lynn said: “Our long-term and strategic partnership with Adnoc stretches back more than five decades.

“We will build on BP and its partners’ 60 years of safe and efficient operations in Egypt, and continue to produce and deliver safe, low-carbon energy in the form of natural gas in the country.”

BP concessions transferred to the new joint venture include a stake in the Atoll and Zohar offshore gas fields.

Zohar is the largest known offshore field in the Mediterranean Sea with 30 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. It was discovered by Italy’s Eni in 2015 in one mile deep water off Port Said.

The field, which lies beneath 2.5 miles of rock, went into production in 2017 when BP also took a 10% stake.

Production was expected to peak in 2030, but problems with seawater intrusion at operations last year led to an unexpected 11 percent decline in output. The companies concerned say that the problem has been resolved.

BP discovered the atoll field in rocks four miles below sea level in 2015 and began production in 2018.

The field’s core reserves contain an estimated 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas and it is producing 350 million cubic feet of gas per day.

