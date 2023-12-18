BP is the latest company to halt Red Sea shipments over fears of Houthi attacks

LONDON (AP) — Oil and natural gas giant BP has joined a growing list of companies that have halted their shipments through the Red Sea due to the threat of an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, prompting global But a major trade route may be in danger. Effect.

London-based BP said on Monday it had “decided to temporarily halt all transit through the Red Sea”, including shipments of oil, liquefied natural gas and other energy supplies. Calling it a “precautionary stop”, the company said the decision was under review but was prioritizing the safety of the crew.

Oil prices rose on Monday partly on market jitters about attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, who have targeted container ships and oil tankers passing through a narrow waterway that separates Yemen from East Africa and North Africa. It leads to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, where an estimated 10% of world trade passes through.

The Houthis had targeted ships linked to Israel during Israel’s war with Hamas, but last week they stepped up their attacks, hitting or simply missing ships without clear ties.

Over the past few days, four of the world’s five largest container shipping companies have halted or diverted transit through the Red Sea. Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM Group and Hapag-Lloyd are leaders in the alliance that moves basically all consumer goods between Asia and Europe, so “virtually all services will have to make this re-routing,” says Drewry’s Container Research. said Simon Heaney, senior manager of , a marine research consultancy.

Instead, ships would have to go around the Cape of Good Hope at the bottom of Africa, adding days to trips.

Depending on what the companies decide to do, they will have to add more ships to compensate for the extra time, burn more fuel for longer trips and if they decide to go faster to meet their itineraries , and that will release more carbon dioxide, Heaney said.

Goods destined for stores for Christmas may already have been delivered, but online orders may be delayed, he said.

“The impact of this will be longer transit times, greater fuel costs, the need for more ships, potential disruption and delays, at least in first-time arrivals in Europe,” he said.

That increases the cost of shipping, but Haney said, “I don’t think it’s going to go up to the heights it did during the pandemic.”

Supply chain disruptions as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic helped push up consumer prices for people around the world.

Courtney Bonnell, The Associated Press

