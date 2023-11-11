BP, Edison, Shell ask US, EU to intervene in Venture Global LNG dispute

HOUSTON (Reuters) – BP, Edison and Shell pressured the U.S.-EU energy group to intervene in a dispute with liquefied natural gas exporter Venture Global LNG over the U.S. company’s failure to deliver contracted supplies of the fuel.

The companies last month appealed to the US-EU task force on energy security, and a Shell executive urged them that Venture Global LNG should “immediately begin performing” under their signed contracts.

The three are among at least four customers in Arlington, Virginia, pursuing contract arbitration claims over the gas supply shortage. Venture Global LNG said the Louisiana plant is not fully operational due to faulty power equipment, which is being repaired.

Their appeals sought to pressure Venture Global LNG over contracts to The Hague and Washington. In its letter, Shell accused Venture Global LNG of diverting resources to building a second LNG export plant instead of completing repairs on its first plant. “This behavior has shaken confidence in the reliability of U.S. LNG suppliers,” BP executive Carol Howe wrote in a separate letter.

A Venture Global LNG spokesman said Saturday that EU and US officials indicated they viewed the dispute as “a contractual matter between commercial parties.” No action was taken on Shell’s request at the October 30 task force meeting.

A Shell spokesperson said on Saturday that it did not expect an immediate response by the task force, and that it wanted to bring the potential loss of confidence in US LNG to the attention of authorities. BP declined to comment beyond its letter. Utility giant Edison did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the weekend.

Venture Global LNG is operating the Calcasieu Pass plant at full capacity, it has told US regulators. And it has sold more than 200 cargoes worth about $18.2 billion so far, according to a Reuters tally. Those sales fetched higher prices than the four companies could get under long-term contracts.

Shell and others claim the company has profited sharply from global gas markets while undermining Europe’s energy security. They have been told that they will not receive their contracted amount till the end of 2024.

Venture Global LNG cited Europe’s energy security in letters to the US-EU task force, saying BP and Shell bought gas from the plant and sold it outside Europe. The company is “working diligently toward perfection.” It did not say when full commercial operations would begin.

As of November 10, “Shell has purchased 7 commissioning cargoes from Venture Global and 3 of them have been traded outside Europe for higher profits. Similarly, BP has purchased 6 commissioning cargoes, and 2 of them have been traded outside Europe. “has been traded to the destinations of.” Letter signed by Venture Global co-chairs Michael Sabel and Robert Pender.

The appeal to the US-EU task force also follows Repsol’s bid to have US energy regulator the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reopen its approval of the Calcasieu plant in the wake of startup problems. That request was rejected.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Dianne Craft)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com