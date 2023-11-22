BP and Equinor win US government approval for 2.08GW wind farm off Long Island

Coming soon to New York and New Jersey – one such wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, , [+] US (Photo: Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

An offshore wind farm project 12 nautical miles off New York’s Long Island backed by energy giants BP and Equinor has received US government approval.

In a statement late Tuesday (November 21, 2023), the US Department of the Interior confirmed that the Empire Wind offshore wind project supported by the two has been given the go-ahead.

It will add 2.076GW of wind energy capacity to the US eastern grid when completed by 2028, and is the sixth commercial-scale offshore wind farm project to receive approval from President Joe Biden’s administration.

The project involves the planning of two offshore wind farms – Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2. The first will add 816MW of capacity by 2027, while the second will add 1,260MW a year later, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. ,

The project will consist of a total of 147 wind turbines that can power more than 700,000 homes every year. According to estimates by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, each mast will use a 15MW wind turbine.

The Biden administration said the two projects will support more than 830 jobs each year during the construction phase and about 300 jobs annually during the operation phase.

The Interior Department said project approval for Empire Wind is consistent with its goal of deploying 30GW of offshore wind along U.S. coastlines by 2030. Energy Secretary Deb Haaland said: “The approval of the sixth offshore wind project represents important progress toward our Administration’s clean energy goals.

“Together with the labor community, industry, tribes, and partners from coast to coast, we will continue to expand clean energy development in a way that benefits communities, strengthens our nation’s energy security, and addresses climate change. “

New York State has its own ambition of 9GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035, in response to a decade-long campaign by proponents of renewable energy in the state.

However, US wind energy projects are not without controversy and serious financial implications. Empire Wind itself is one of several offshore wind projects facing increased construction and financing costs, which are highly unlikely to be covered by existing power sales.

For example, BP and Equinor have reported losses of $540 million and $300 million, respectively, on their projects in New York after the state rejected their request to renegotiate power supply terms.

However, some positive news may emerge for both. On November 30, New York state will issue a new bid for offshore wind open to all bidders, including those with existing contracts like BP and Equinor, giving both the opportunity to re-offer their planned projects at higher prices and earlier. Will be allowed to opt out of existing contracts.

This may provide some relief. So far the two companies, together with Demark’s Orsted, have taken a combined writedown of more than $5 billion on US offshore wind projects that are no closer to completion.