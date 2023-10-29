Boys are failing to graduate high school at the same rate as girls, experts baffled: 'It's not an issue of structural racism'

They attend the same classes, have access to the same programs, and even come from the same families. But girls are consistently outperforming boys, graduating at higher rates from public high schools across the country.

The gap between them is huge, often as large as the achievement gap between students from affluent and low-income families, a problem that officials have been tracking closely for years. But the reasons why boys are becoming inferior are not clear.

Interviews with students, teachers, and researchers point to several factors. Men can generally earn the same wages as less educated women. But boys are also more likely to face suspension or other discipline that leads them off track, and less often to seek help when they face mental health challenges.

Some boys find jobs that provide stable income when they first leave school. But in the long term, the lack of a high school degree may hold men back. Studies show that youth who drop out of high school earn less over their lifetime and are more likely to go to prison.

Bryant West was halfway through high school in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he dropped out in 2020. Instead of learning algebra and other things he never thought he would need, he realized his time would be better spent working to help Popeye and the landscaping crews. His mother with the bills.

“I think it was pointless,” he said.

West, 18, planned to earn his GED, which he received three years later, in September. “It was another way I wanted to do it,” he said.

In some cases, boys like West aren’t as quick to graduate as girls because they don’t need a high school degree to cover rent and groceries, said Beth Jarosz, a program director at the research organization PRB. Is.

Jarosz said a man without a high school diploma often earns the same as a woman who has completed one or two years of college.

The US government does not require states to report graduation data by gender, the way they must disaggregate it for racial and ethnic groups and for children with disabilities, English language learners and homeless students. But in every state that reports high school graduation rates by gender, research shows that female students graduate at higher rates.

More than 45,000 fewer boys than girls graduated high school in 2018, according to an estimate by researcher Richard Reeves based on data available from 37 reporting states.

That year, about 88% of girls graduated on time, compared to 82% of boys, according to Reeves. Reeves left the Brookings Institution this year to launch the American Institute for Boys and Men. According to a follow-up analysis this year, the gap was still 6 percentage points in 2021.

The gender gap has not been largely addressed by schools, but some have found effective strategies.

The city of Yonkers, New York increased graduation rates for boys of color through supports such as mentoring. Former Superintendent Edwin Quezada said that addressing the racial gap in graduation rates was useful to understanding the overall gender gap, which stood at 7 percentage points in 2022.

Quezada said boys are sent to special education at higher rates than girls in the early grades and are suspended at higher rates throughout school, all of which can derail plans to graduate on time. .

“When the deck is stacked differently for young men than it is for young women, why should we expect different outcomes?” asked Quezada, who retired from the district in July.

In Buffalo, Benjamin Nichols’s troubles at school began early. His parents divorced when he was 6, after which he began acting and was shunned. By the time things changed in high school, he said, Nichols was older than his classmates and better suited for the accelerated-credit night program. He enrolled, but was told the program was being discontinued.

“I was getting bullied because I wasn’t okay,” said Nichols, who dropped out of high school after the ninth grade. “As I was getting punished and reprimanded, I was getting more and more agitated.”

There will be more than 10 years of starts and stops before you earn your GED in 2019. Nichols, now 33, earned a two-year degree in electrical construction and maintenance last year.

He said, “The best advice I would probably give teachers at the time when dealing with me was to ask if I was OK.” “Nobody really bothered to ask questions.”

Like Yonkers, Buffalo schools have incorporated the “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative, a program started by former President Barack Obama to help boys succeed in school. Buffalo has also enlisted the education advocacy group Yes Buffalo to recruit men to mentor and teach male students, spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said. Still, the urban district recorded a 10-point graduation gender gap (84%-74%) in 2022 and an 11-point gap (84%-73%) in 2021.

The research is clear, Hammond wrote in an email: “Girls are more successful in school than boys nationally because they have a greater ability to plan ahead, set academic goals, and put in the effort to achieve these goals.” it occurs.” Also, she said, girls get fewer suspensions from school, which suggests they are generally more likely to follow the rules and receive more close instruction from teachers.

Only 10 states report graduation rates by gender, with a further breakdown by race, making it difficult to understand how much race factors into the gender gap. But Reeves found in her latest analysis that the gender gap was much larger between black girls and boys than between white girls and boys or Asian girls and boys in the group’s five largest states.

“The graduation gender gap is harder to explain than some of the other disparities we’ve seen,” PRB’s Jarosz said. “We know that structural racism is part of the explanation why black youth and Hispanic, Latino youth and American Indian youth are less likely to graduate.”

“But this is not an issue of structural racism for boys versus girls,” she said.

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Source: fortune.com