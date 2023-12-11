Boycott Eurovision? Reaction to Israel’s approval of participation in 2024

“’United by music’ or united by genocide?”. Eurovision faced backlash after Israel was approved for 2024 participation.

Israel has been included in the list of participating countries for Eurovision 2024, leading many to call for the country to be banned from the contest and a boycott of next year’s Eurovision due to the ongoing Hamas war in Israel.

According to UNWRA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, about 1.9 million people – more than 85% of the population in Gaza – have been displaced in the Strip since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, which killed about 1,200. and about 240 were taken hostage.

“I am 100% boycotting Eurovision because they decided to include Israel and Azerbaijan despite their atrocities and crimes against humanity. What a poor organization.”

“A long time ago they drove out Israel. They did this to Russia last year.”

“’United by music’ or united by genocide? Israel needs to go. Same as what happened to Russia. You are applauding and approving violence and genocide.”

Following online criticism, the European Broadcasting Union released a statement regarding Israel’s participation in Eurovision, stating that it currently has no plans to ban Israel from the Eurovision Song Contest.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a competition for public broadcasters across Europe and the Middle East. This is a competition for broadcasters – not governments – and the Israeli public broadcaster has been participating in the competition for 50 years. The EBU is a member-led organisation. The governing body of the EBU – led by the Board of Directors – represents the members. These bodies evaluated the list of participants and decided that the Israeli public broadcaster complied with all contest rules. It will be able to participate in the competition next year along with 36 other broadcasters.”

The EBU based its decision on the current attitude of other international organizations towards Israel:

“At the moment, there is an inclusive attitude towards Israeli participants in major competitions. The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political event that unites audiences around the world through music.

Facing comparisons between Israel being allowed in the contest and Russia being banned (Russia was excluded from Eurovision in 2022 due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine), the EBU explained:

“In 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine, the EBU’s governing bodies decided to exclude Russia from the Eurovision Song Contest, where they were to compete with Ukraine. As stated earlier, the Eurovision Song Contest is a competition for broadcasters. After repeated violations of membership obligations and violations of public media values, Russia was suspended.

Sweden will host the 68th Eurovision Song Contest next May, following Loren’s win in Liverpool this year with the song ‘Tattoo’. Their win means that Ireland and Sweden are now jointly tied with seven Eurovision Song Contest wins each.

The world’s largest live music event is being held in Malmö, marking the third time that city has hosted the contest.

Israel has won the contest several times – in 1978, 1979, 1998 and most recently in 2018, when Netta Barzilai won in Lisbon with ‘Toy’.

