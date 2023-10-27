Bourne once again raises the important topic of recreational marijuana sales

For the fifth time in recent years, residents at a special Bourne town meeting on November 6 faced articles that would allow recreational marijuana sales or maintain the existing ban.

The meeting warrant contains 15 paragraphs, 12 of which relate to funding or other routine business.

Article 15, which would lift the ban and allow recreational marijuana sales, was introduced by citizen petition by Lori Huff and her husband, Kevin Huff of Bourne, who co-owns Capeway Cannabis in Carver.

Kevin Huff described the passage of Article 15 as a matter of “freedom of choice” for residents because recreational marijuana sales are legal in Massachusetts. He also said that 60% of the Carver store’s customers are over the age of 50, many of them using marijuana for pain and sleep problems.

Kevin Huff of Capeway Cannabis speaks in Carver in a 2020 photo.

Carver customers included a number of Bourne’s.

“They shouldn’t leave town,” Huff said.

There are no problems with any marijuana stores in nearby towns, he said, and he believes people opposing the stores are spreading misinformation. The petitioners are urging supporters to attend the town meeting and vote, Huff said.

Seven of Cape Cod’s 15 cities ban the sale of cannabis. In total, there are 17 medical and recreational dispensaries on the Cape and Islands, according to the Cannabis Control Commission.

What is the history of marijuana sales in Bourne?

A vote in March 2018 allowed recreational marijuana sales, but a second vote that year passed the current ban which was again upheld in 2019. In May, overturning the ban failed by one vote, 249 to 248. A simple majority is required to pass.

The Select Board and the Finance Committee are divided on the subject, but ultimately recommend approval of Article 15. The Finance Committee vote was 4–3 with one abstention and the Selection Board voted 2–1 with two abstentions.

In Article 13, the Planning Board has proposed a zoning bylaw that creates a special area in which the sale of medical marijuana and recreational marijuana is allowed. The district will include North Sagamore, South Sagamore, Downtown Buzzards Bay and MacArthur Boulevard. Main road not included. The Planning Board shall serve as the site plan review and special permit granting authority under the zoning bylaw. That article requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

The anti-marijuana advocacy group Bourne Alliance is sponsoring Article 14 to adopt a zoning bylaw ban to ban all non-medical marijuana establishments. According to explanations in the warrant, the sanction will make future efforts to overturn the ban on marijuana shops more difficult. The bill requires a two-thirds vote to pass.

Some opponents, including select board member Anne-Marie Sirounian, fear lifting the ban will create a worse environment for children.

The Town Meeting Warrant specifies that after the first 12 Articles have been exhausted, Article 15 will be taken up first and Article 13 will immediately follow. Article 14 shall be taken immediately after Article 13, regardless of the order drawn in the lottery. Town Councilman Brian F. According to an opinion by Bertram, Article 13 could still be passed if Article 15 failed and would only take effect if the prohibition was repealed in the future.

What is town meeting?

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth website, a town meeting is both an event and an entity. As an event, it is a gathering of the eligible voters of the town, and is called a “town meeting”. As a unit, it is the legislative body for the towns of Massachusetts, and is known simply as “Town Meeting”. Thirteen of the 15 Cape Cod towns, including Bourne, have “open town meetings”, meaning all voters living in that town can vote on all matters. Falmouth holds a “Delegate Town Meeting”, where all voters elect Town Meeting members who then vote on all Town Meeting matters. The Town of Barnstable is governed by an elected town council rather than a town meeting.

When and where is the Bourne city meeting?

The meeting is Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Bourne High School auditorium at 75 Waterhouse Road.

Where can I get a warrant?

The Town Meeting Warrant can be found on the home page of the town’s website at www.townofbourne.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Bourne group sponsors article to continue ban on recreational pot

