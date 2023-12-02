Boulder County Farmers Markets Winter Market and other events today – Longmont Times-Call

The Boulder County Farmers Market will host its Winter Market in Longmont on Saturday and Sunday, featuring local produce, prepared foods and gifts for sale. (Boulder County Farmers Market/Courtesy photo)

Today

Boulder County Farmers Market Winter Market: 9 a.m. Saturday, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. Held each year at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, the annual winter market brings together 150 local farmers, ranchers, food producers and artisans to create a local-only holiday shopping experience that promotes small businesses. Free, bcfm.org.

Ugly Sweater 5K: Saturday 10 a.m., Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. This 5K-ish fun run event starts and ends at Left Hand Brewing. Participants can run, walk, jog – whatever. Complete the course, and celebrate with free local craft drinks at the finish line. Free-$55, Eventbrite.com.

“Scrooge” performance: Saturday, 2 p.m., Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont. An abridged version of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol”. Don’t miss this classic. $30-$50, app.arts-people.com.

Holiday Show: Saturday 3 p.m., Stewart Auditorium, 400 S. Quail Road, Longmont. The Longmont Museum’s holiday tradition returns for its eighth year, with the Mestas-Abbott Latin Jazz Quartet, Brothers of Brass and featuring Molly O’Brien and Rich Moore. Enjoy the songs of the season and holiday cheer from some of the area’s best musicians and artists. $20-$25, 303-651-8374, longmontcolorado.gov.

the upcoming

Dream Catcher Weaving Workshop: Sunday, 1 p.m., Lyons Format, 4121 Ute Highway, Lyons. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon on the farm learning to weave a unique dream catcher with local artisan Alex George. $75, eventbrite.com.

Rejoice in the light: Sunday 3 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 815 E. 16th St., Loveland. Join the Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers for the first of two Christmas concerts. $5-$25, rockymountainchambersingers.org.

Collective performance of festive sounds from abroad: Sunday 3 p.m., Longmont High School, 1040 Sunset St., Longmont. The Longmont Chorale annual holiday concert features composers Rutter, Holst and Vaughan Williams. Free-$20, Eventbrite.com.

Drag Bingo for Adults Only: Sunday 6 p.m., Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. Enjoy this special adults-only edition of Drag Bingo with the adventurous and provocative Miss Jessica. Leave the kids at home for this! Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Source: www.timescall.com