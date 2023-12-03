Boulder County Farmers Markets Winter Market and other events today – Boulder Daily Camera

Gingerbread cookies hanging from trees at the Winter Market. (Boulder County Farmers Market/Courtesy photo)

Today

Boulder County Farmers Market Winter Market: 9 a.m. Sunday, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. Held each year at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, the annual winter market brings together 150 local farmers, ranchers, food producers and artisans to create a local-only holiday shopping experience that promotes small businesses. Free, bcfm.org.

Holiday Fair: 9 a.m. Sunday, Unity of Boulder Spiritual Center, 2855 Folsom St., Boulder. Check out artists’ wares from up and down the Front Range, including photography, leather work, dog gifts, jewelry, crystal, holiday accessories and more. Toll-free, 303-442-1411, unityofboulder.com.

Gingerbread House Decorations: 10 a.m. Sunday, The Courtyard, 836 Main St., Louisville. Enjoy some festive family fun decorating gingerbread houses. Tickets include hot chocolate for the kids, a gingerbread house, and all the candy and icing to decorate. $23, eventbrite.com.

Winter Wonderland Workshop: Sunday at 1 p.m., Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. In this workshop, participants will use engineering, architecture, creativity and entertainment to create a magical winter wonderland. Build motorized equipment like snowmobiles, a Gondola or a hilltop village, slopes for LEGO skiers and sledders. For ages 6-11, registration is required. calendar.boulderlibrary.org.

Illustration of a tall standing figure wearing a Santa costume: Sunday at 1 p.m., Nobo Art Center, 4929 Broadway, Unit E, Boulder. Santa will pose in a comfortable chair with a plate of Christmas cookies and a glass of milk on a small table next to him and wrap gifts at his feet for holiday-themed long poses for figurative artists. Hot cocoa, tea and cookies will be served. $30, 831-421-2684, artofmodeling.org.

the upcoming

Citizenship Category: Monday 5:30 p.m., Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. This class will help those who want to become a US citizen understand the process and interview required to become a citizen. Students will review USCIS forms, study 100 questions, and practice the English skills needed to become a citizen. All nationalities and languages ​​are welcome. calendar.boulderlibrary.org.

A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone: Monday 7 p.m., Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette. Five-time GRAMMY nominee David Arkenstone returns to Colorado with his enchanting holiday concert A Winter’s Eve. The show brings a live candlelit concert of holiday music, mixing neo-classical crossover, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral and world music. $25, museperformancespace.com.

Graduate Brass Quintet: Monday, 7:30 p.m., Grusin Music Hall, 1020 18th St., Boulder. Graduate students listen to a brass concert. This event will be livestreamed by CU Boulder. Free, 303-492-1411, calendar.colorado.edu.

Archer Oh in the Roots Music Project: Monday 8 p.m., Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl, Suite V3A, Boulder. Archer OH is an indie garage rock band from Moreno Valley, California consisting of vocalist/guitarist Arturo “Archer” Medrano, bassist Pedro Hernandez, lead guitarist Diego Jaquinde, and drummer Juan Cabrera. $15-$120, eventbrite.com.

Source: www.dailycamera.com