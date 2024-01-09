Bottled water contains 100 times more plastic nanoparticles than previously thought

Researchers have cut down on the use of bottled water after the shocking discovery of a quarter million tiny plastic pieces per litre.

New research has revealed that the average liter of bottled water contains almost a quarter million pieces of microplastics and tiny, invisible nanoplastics.

These have been detected and classified for the first time by microscopes using dual lasers.

Scientists have long guessed that there were a lot of these microscopic plastic pieces, but until researchers at the US universities Columbia and Rutgers did their calculations, they never knew how many or what kind.

Looking at five samples of each of three common bottled water brands, researchers found that particle levels ranged from 110,000 to 400,000 per liter, with an average of about 240,000, according to a study in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

What are nanoplastics?

Nanoplastics are particles whose size is less than one micron. There are 25,400 microns in one inch – also called a micrometer because it is one millionth of a meter. A human hair is approximately 83 microns wide.

Previous studies have seen slightly larger microplastic It ranges from a visible 5 millimeters to less than a quarter of an inch, up to a micron. The study found that bottled water contained approximately 10 to 100 times more nanoplastics than microplastics.

Many plastic It appears to be coming from the bottle itself, and reverse osmosis membrane filters are used to keep other contaminants out, said Naixin Qian, the study’s lead author and a physical chemist at Columbia.

She would not disclose the three brands because researchers want more samples and study more brands before selecting a brand. Nevertheless, she said they were common and were purchased from the American supermarket Walmart.

Are nanoplastic fragments harmful to health?

Researchers still can’t answer the big question: Are nanoplastic pieces harmful? Health,

“It is still under review. We don’t know if it’s dangerous or how dangerous it is,” said study co-author Phoebe Stapleton, a toxicologist at Rutgers. “We know that they are entering the tissues [of mammals, including people]…And current research is looking at what they’re doing in the cells.”

The International Bottled Water Association said in a statement: “There is currently a lack of both standardized [measuring] There is no scientific consensus on the methods and potential health effects of nanotechnology. microplastic particles, Therefore, media reports about these particles in drinking water do nothing more than unnecessarily scare consumers.

The American Chemistry Council, which represents plastics manufacturers, declined to immediately comment.

The world is “sinking under the burden of plastic pollution, with more than 430 million tonnes of plastic produced every year” and microplastic According to the United Nations Environment Programme, they are found in the world’s oceans, food and drinking water – some of which comes from clothing and cigarette filters. Efforts for a global plastics treaty continue after talks broke down in November.

Study authors recommend cutting down on bottled water use

All four co-authors interviewed said they were cutting back After the study on their bottled water use.

Wei Min, a Columbia physical chemist who pioneered the dual laser microscope technique, said he has cut his bottled water usage in half. Stapleton said he now relies more on filtered water at home in New Jersey.

But study co-author Beizan Yan, an environmental chemist at Columbia, who increased his tap water use, pointed out that introducing a filter could itself be a problem. plastic,

“There is no victory,” Stapleton said.

Outside experts, who praised the study, agreed that there is a general unease about the dangers of fines. plastic Particles, but it’s too early to say for sure.

