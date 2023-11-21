Satya Nadella and Emmett Shear are emerging as two key players in bringing OpenAI out of the chaos.

Still, it seems like the two still don’t know why Sam Altman was actually fired.

Nadella said he “hasn’t been told anything”, while Shire is reportedly struggling to find answers.

Sam Altman is out, Emmett Shear is in, everyone at OpenAI is in revolt, the tech world is up in arms, and the man who orchestrated Altman’s ouster from the board has now turned against them.

The fate of OpenAI, the most famous artificial intelligence company in recent times, is now extremely unclear.

At the center of the storm, OpenAI’s largest investor Microsoft, led by Shear and Satya Nadella, the company’s new interim CEO, are emerging as key designers for a path out of this crisis.

And both are indicating they still don’t know what led to Altman’s firing on Friday — the shocking move that triggered this chain of events.

Nadella said this in blunt words on Monday.

“I haven’t been told anything about this,” he told Bloomberg. “The board hasn’t talked about anything Sam has done other than some breakdown in communication.”

This is despite Microsoft’s CEO being actively involved in talks over OpenAI’s next steps, including offering new roles to Altman and Greg Brockman, the firm’s chairman who stepped down on Saturday.

And this is despite the fact that Microsoft is by far OpenAI’s largest investor, owning a 49% stake in the company.

Nadella made it clear to Bloomberg that Altman’s exit has upset his camp.

“Surprises are bad, and we just want to make sure things are done in a way that gives us a chance to have a good partnership,” he said.

At OpenAI, a newly hired shearer also appears to be out of the loop, according to The Verge.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, the outlet reported that since taking over, it has been unable to obtain written documentation of the board’s full reasoning for ousting Altman.

One of Shear’s first steps as interim CEO had to announce He is appointing an independent investigator “to investigate the entire process leading to this point and prepare a full report.”

He told the same thing to OpenAI employees on Sunday evening, The Verge reports.

As Business Insider’s Kali Hayes reports, the AI ​​company held an all-hands meeting with Shire at its San Francisco headquarters that evening, in which most employees declined to attend.

The employees who attended were told that Altman was fired because he was accused of giving the same project to two employees. Another explanation given was that Altman allegedly gave different opinions to two board members about an individual in the company.

Employees didn’t buy it, Hayes said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Altman has remained tight-lipped about why the board fired him from the company he co-founded.

One of the leading theories on social media is that Altman clashed with the board over slowing down AI development due to commercialization versus security concerns.

Major outlets such as The Atlantic and The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the controversy, have said that such debates have been tearing the leadership apart recently.

And according to The Information, which first reported on Altman’s firing, the OpenAI board had approached rival Anthropic about a possible merger, though it’s unclear how this firing was directly related to the debacle.

Although the OpenAI drama ended, Altman has promised that he will continue to work with the company “in one way or another.”

His possible new posting at Microsoft, where he is to lead the AI ​​research team, will still see him connected with his old firm in some way, He tweeted on Monday.

He and Nadella will make sure OpenAI continues to operate, he said, as customers say they are getting skittish and looking to jump ship.

“The OpenAI/Microsoft partnership makes this very possible,” Altman said.

Press teams at Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BI sent outside regular business hours.

