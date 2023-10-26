October 27, 2023
Both house prices and rents have increased. So is buying or renting a better deal?


The cost of keeping a roof over your head has increased since the start of the pandemic, making it more expensive to sign a lease on a new apartment or buy a home. This may raise the question whether renting or owning a home is financially better in the current environment.

A new analysis from real estate firm CBRE is providing some clarity on that question. What this reveals may frustrate home seekers: The cost of buying a home, compared to the cost of renting, is now the most expensive on record – a price gap that dwarfs the gap seen during the housing bubble in 2006. has also crossed.

Buying a home now costs 52% more than renting an apartment, according to CBRE data emailed to CBS MoneyWatch, which covers the monthly cost of a new home purchase versus a new lease from 1996 to the third quarter of 2023. Analysis has been done. By comparison, at the peak of the housing bubble in 2006, it was 33% more expensive to buy than to rent – ​​a difference that rapidly reversed after the decline in housing prices during the Great Recession.

On a dollar basis, that means new homeowners today face monthly costs of $3,322, while those signing a new lease face $2,184.

Repair and renovation costs add thousands of dollars to home ownership

“Why would premiums be so big today? It’s really just a math equation, but the situation is very different from 2006, when it last peaked,” said Matt Vance, CBRE senior director and Americas head of multifamily research. ” , “We have a shortage of supply of homes for sale … and then we saw the Fed start raising rates, so it’s really the mortgage rates that are contributing tremendously to that premium today.”

