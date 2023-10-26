Boss of OIive Garden parent company Darden Restaurants shrugs off concerns that weight loss drug Ozempic could tank demand



The boss of Olive Garden’s parent company has dismissed concerns that popular weight-loss drug Ozempic might decrease customer demand.

‘Full-service dining occasions are driven by a desire to connect with family and friends,’ Rick Cardenas, CEO of Darden Restaurants, said on an earnings call last month.

He added that he did not expect appetite suppressant drugs to have a ‘meaningful impact’ on the company, which has carefully crafted its menus over the years to give guests a range of options.

‘If it suppresses appetite a little bit, they’re still going to eat,’ the CEO said. ‘So we’re going to be there for them when they do.’

His remarks come after the CEO of Walmart, John Furner, noted that the retailer had seen a ‘slight pullback’ from shoppers who are buying less food thanks to the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Darden owns 2,000 restaurants including LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden (pictured)

The Italian-inspired chain is known for its ‘never-ending’ soups, salads and breadsticks and offers smaller ‘lunch-sized’ options

Ozempic is the brand name for the diabetes drug semaglutide, which is taken as a weekly injection.

It has proven a hit among the wealthy, and reportedly helped Elon Musk and Amy Schumer shed pounds.

Healthcare providers in the US wrote more than nine million prescriptions for appetite suppression medications during the last three months of 2022 alone.

This figure is likely to have shot up higher this year, with recent analysis suggesting as many as 15% of Americans – around 150 million people – have now tried drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Yet Cardenas says he does not believe the appetite-suppressing effects of the medication will hit dining demand.

Olive Garden – known for its ‘never-ending’ soup, salad and free breadsticks – first experimented with smaller portion sizes in 2013.

That year, it introduced plates like Parmesan asparagus and grilled-chicken tapas.

The chain currently offers smaller lunch-sized options, but has not announced any plans to downsize in response to the Ozempic craze.

Darden owns nearly 2,000 restaurants including LongHorn Steakhouse and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which it acquired in June.

Last month, Darden reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations for its first quarter.

Earnings per share were reported as $1.78 adjusted vs. $1.74 expected, and first-quarter revenue was reported as $2.73 billion vs. $2.71 billion expected.

However, Cardenas added that consumers did appear to be pulling back on restaurant spending, though this was likely in response to inflation.

At casual chains like Olive Garden, customers ordered fewer alcoholic drinks and selected cheaper entrees.

‘Overall, we think the consumer continues to be resilient, but they seem to be a little bit more selective,’ Cardenas told analysts.

The retail giant is analyzing changes in consumer habits using data from people taking Ozempic and similar drugs

Ozempic has proven to be a double-edged sword for the company, as it profits from sales through its pharmacy – but has seen customers spending less on food in-store

The semaglutide injection is intended to help people with Type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, but has gained popularity as an appetite suppressant

Darden reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $194.5million, up from $193million last year.

Olive Garden met expectations with same-store sales growth of 6.1 percent. The company accounts for nearly half of Darden’s revenue.

Concerns about the impact of weight-loss drugs have also been raised at major retailers like Walmart, where U.S. CEO John Furner noted that the company had seen a ‘slight pullback’ from shoppers taking Ozempic.

He said consumers purchased ‘fewer units’ while opting for foods with ‘slightly less calories.’

Ozempic has its benefits and drawbacks for the grocery giant. Walmart profits from pharmacy sales, but customers are simultaneously spending less on food in-store.

The retailer is analyzing changes in consumer habits using anonymized data among people taking Ozempic and similar drugs, but Furner said it was too soon to arrive at a definite conclusion.

While Darden Restaurants remains committed to its mission of keeping diners full, other restaurants are downsizing portions.

This includes high-end eateries like the Meat Market steakhouses in Florida.

‘With so many guests now experiencing suppressed appetites on Ozempic, we’ve noticed the trend of our six-ounce signature petite filet mignon surging in popularity,’ owner David Tornek said.

He noted that the chain has doubled its inventory to meet the new demand.