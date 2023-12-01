Boss Network to Honor Influential Women of the 'Divine Nine' During 2023 'Ladies That Lead Conference'

By stacey jackson

The honorees at this year’s virtual conference are women of the ‘Divine Nine’ who have demonstrated leadership in their communities.

National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. The women of the U.S. are preparing to be honored as Boss Network holds its annual “Ladies That Lead Conference” on December 2.

This year’s conference, presented by leading technology company Sage, will provide guests with a virtual experience filled with panel discussions, fireside chats, award presentations, networking opportunities and more, as influential women share their stories and strategies for success.

“Our entire Boss Network team is filled with anticipation about our upcoming Ladies That Lead virtual conference,” Boss Network CEO Cameka Smith said in a press release.

According to the event’s official website, the designated theme for the 2023 conference is “Leadership is the Legacy.”

This year’s virtual conference honorees are distinguished women from the “Divine Nine” sororities who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in their communities and around the world. “I am personally thrilled to be able to support this outstanding list of honorees – from the head of the Urban League of Chicago to the heads of Black sororities of the Divine Nine,” said the award-winning entrepreneur.

The 2023 Women to Lead Conference includes:

Elsie Cook-Holmes, National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated,

Rashida S. National President of Liberty, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated,

Dr. Stacey NC Grant, National President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Danette Anthony Reed, National President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and

Donna Joanna Anderson, President of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Incorporated.

The “Special Leadership” honor will be presented to Karen Freeman-Wilson, president of the Chicago Urban League, a group of community leaders committed to achieving equality for black communities.

It’s my 14th boss anniversary! Honoring the Divine Nine Sororities this year. This Saturday, join me as I celebrate other amazing leaders who I admire and who inspired me to create The Boss Network. You are invited to join us! Register today: 💗 pic.twitter.com/VIKu5LPyBA – Cameka Smith (@iamCameka) 29 November 2023

The annual conference, which draws an attendance list of over 500 businesses and entrepreneurs each year, is one of many events and initiatives that BOSS Network has launched as part of its mission to support women entrepreneurs through its online community. Have installed.

On 13th April, black enterprise The network reportedly announced 25 Black women entrepreneurs as recipients of the 2023 Sage Invest in Progress $10,000 grants.

“As our fifteenth anniversary approaches in 2024, I believe the incredible work the Boss is doing is just beginning,” Smith said.

The Boss Network has supported over 200,000 women of color across the country. For more information about the conference, visit LadiesThatLeadTour.com or TheBOSSNetwork.org. Saturday’s event will take place from 10:00am to 1:00pm CST.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com