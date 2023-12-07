December 7, 2023
Milorad Dodik, the political leader of the Bosnian Serbs, made a brief appearance in Bosnia on Wednesday on the first day of his trial, which opened for a few minutes before being adjourned after his lawyers requested the proceedings be moved to his home town of Banja. I went. Luca.

Mr Dodik, 64, will be prosecuted for failing to respect the authority of the international high representative responsible for overseeing the implementation of peace agreements that ended the inter-community war (1992-1995) in this former Yugoslavian republic.

The undisputed leader of the Bosnian Serb entity Republika Srpska (RS), is the first political leader to appear on these charges. He faces up to five years in prison and a ban on political activity.

Upon his arrival in the courtroom, Milorad Dodik was given a long standing ovation by the audience of Bosnian Serb political leaders. He asked a policeman, who as per protocol had been assigned to sit next to him, to step away, and then refused to stand up to hear the judge’s first words.

Judge Mirsad Strika told the accused, “If you refuse to stand down, I may decide to throw you out of the courtroom, but this time I will not do so.” “As you see fit,” Mr. Dodik replied.

As the judge asked the prosecution to begin reading the indictment, Mr. Dodik’s lawyer, Goran Bubic, called for the trial to be postponed until a decision on his request to transfer the proceedings to a court in Banja Luka, the RS capital.

The court is scheduled to announce its verdict in the next few days. If it is upheld in Bosnia, the trial will resume on January 20.

Upon leaving the court, Mr. Dodik again denounced a “political trial” in reference to measures recently taken by the International High Representative, Christian, which, in his view, would lead to an “alien that modifies decisions and laws.” This has been possible with the intervention of “Implements”. Schmidt.

He also insulted the German diplomat and the US ambassador to Bosnia, Michael Murphy, two men whose “colonial behavior” he condemned and whom he regularly accused of instigating his trial.

