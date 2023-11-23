Borrowing costs rise as traders pick up Hunt’s autumn statement

Thanks for sticking with me. Ofgem has raised its energy price cap, meaning households will typically pay an extra £94 a year on their gas and electricity bills from January.

The average household energy bill range will rise from £1,834 to £1,928 from January 1, the regulator said.

5 things to start your day

1) Zhu Ping Chan: Autumn Statement cannot hide the worrying truth about Britain’s future , Growth prospects have not been this weak in an election year since the early 1990s

2) Jeremy Warner: Like it or not, the Chancellor played poorly , Under rising tax burden, Autumn Statement becomes a masterclass in confusion

3) Should you invest in NatWest if the government offers shares at a lower price? , The Chancellor is planning a new ‘Tail Sid’ share sale

4) ASDA co-owner threatened with contempt charges over claims he ‘misled’ Parliament , The claims against Mohsin Issa relate to evidence he submitted to the Trade and Commerce Committee

5) Sam Altman bounces back amid board clearout to win power struggle at OpenAI , Co-founder to be reinstated as chief executive after hundreds of employees threaten to quit

what happened overnight

Asian shares were flat in thin trading as US markets were closed for Thanksgiving, while Japan’s stock indexes were also closed for the holiday.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell due to prospects of a smaller-than-expected production cut by OPEC+.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in thin trading, with Japan and the United States on holiday.

Investors are looking to Chinese policymakers for clues about potential support for the long-suffering property market, consistent with broader growth goals.

China’s benchmark stock index fell 0.2 percent, with the real estate sub-index recovering from earlier losses and rising 2.1 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major U.S. companies rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday to 35,273.03.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, seen as a harbinger of the US technology sector, rose 0.5 percent to 14,265.86.

The broader S&P 500 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,556.62. The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds rose two basis points to 4.41 percent.

In Blighty, while everyone was focusing on the Autumn Statement on Wednesday, the FTSE 100 fell 0.2 per cent to 7,469.51, while the FTSE 250 rose 0.7 per cent to 18,480.17.

Accountancy software firm Sage Group performed particularly well on the London Stock Exchange, rising 13.3 percent after beating analysts’ estimates as the firm’s investments in artificial intelligence attracted interest from clients.

