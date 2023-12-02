Boris Johnson says it's just 'human nature' to question baby's skin color

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the racism controversy surrounding the royal family “normal” and “not remotely racist.”

The racism controversy has once again reared its head in the wake of Omid Scobie’s tell-all book, which hit the shelves on Tuesday.

A Dutch translation of the book has identified King Charles and the Princess of Wales as two senior royals who reportedly raised “concerns” about the skin color of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son.

An apparent “translation error” meant the Dutch versions were dramatically pulled from the shelves and pulped at the eleventh hour, but before the names started circulating on social media.

piers morgan used him talktv The show on Thursday night claimed British viewers “who actually pays for the royal family are also entitled to know” in the country by name.

The latest twist in the story has increased pressure on Buckingham Palace, which is reportedly “considering all options” but has yet to respond.

And in an article for the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson explained that families usually wonder what a new, unborn baby might look like.

The former Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip wrote: “It is simply human nature to ask such questions in anticipation of a happy event.

“It is one of the greatest joys and mysteries of life that we have no real idea, in utero, what our babies will look like… I hope, this was exactly the kind of thought-provoking debate that the so-called royal racists Was doing .”

The former prime minister used his op-ed to attack the “wokeness and cancel culture” that he believes is at the heart of the latest royal fiasco.

He said: “To be honest, I neither know nor care which royal person said anything about Archie, but I’m sure it wasn’t even remotely racist.

“It’s time to stop all this nonsense, and again draw the distinction between the ugliness of racism and prejudice – against which we have abundant laws – and the normal, innocent patterns of human thought and behaviour.”

The author Mr. Scobie insists that he never included any names in the original text.

He told BBC’s Newsnight there would now be a “full investigation” into how the names appeared in the Dutch edition of his book.

When asked if “the buck stops with them”, he replied: “It doesn’t stop with me because there are irresponsible people in this country who have broken the law and repeated names that should never be repeated. His name should never be mentioned.

“The book I wrote, the book I edited, the book I signed, there were no names in them. So, I am just as disappointed as everyone else.

It is understood Buckingham Palace is considering all options following the publication of the two names.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by PA. Kensington Palace has also been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com