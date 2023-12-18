Boring Security recovers various NFTs stolen during hack

On December 16, NFT trader, A platform facilitating peer-to-peer exchange of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)It became the victim of an exploit worth millions of dollars due to a vulnerability in its old smart contracts. The incident led to the destruction of many high-value NFTs, including samples of famous collectibles like Bored Apes, Mutant Apes, Art Blocks, and WeFriends. The security breach created fear and raised concerns within the cryptocurrency community. The hacker had a specific goal in mind and demonstrated a clear understanding of his tasks, Because they seized specific NFTs with significant market value.

All 36 BAYC and 18 MAYC held by the exploiter are now in our possession. We sent him 10% of the minimum value of the collection as a reward. We will work with affected victims to get them back to them free of charge. Right after this coffee break… Please bear the pain… – Boring Security (@BoringSecDAO) 17 December 2023

In response to this situation, boring SecurityAn initiative backed by ApeCoin DAO that aims to educate Web3 users about the security of their digital assets, Announced the success of negotiations with the hacker. Bored Security has recovered and is currently in the process of repatriating 38 bored apes and 18 mutant apes To their rightful owners. However, the fate of NFTs stolen from other collections remains uncertain.

Thief requested ETH in exchange for return of NFT

Before boring security intervenes, The hacker had sent an on-chain message demanding ransom. In this message, the requestor asked to be paid 3 ETH per bored monkey and 0.6 ETH per mutant monkey. The situation once again highlights the risks facing the blockchain community. Cyber ​​security should become a central topic as hacking incidents and the use of exploits have become more intense and widespread over the past few years.

Boring Security issued a reflective message, emphasizing that managing your own bank is complicated. He urged Web3 users to always be cautious when interacting with decentralized applicationsRecognizing that despite efforts to create understandable abstraction layers, complexities remain.

This incident involving an NFT trader adds to a series of security issues in the crypto sector, Occurring immediately after agreement of Ledger’s code library, a hardware wallet provider. The vulnerability in NFT Trader emphasizes the continued need to improve security practices in the ecosystem and highlights the challenges of decentralization and self-management of digital assets.

