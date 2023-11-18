A fall in the rate at which prices are rising would increase Tory pressure on Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt to cut taxes (Christopher Furlong/PA) (PA Archive)

For months, and certainly since Gaza, the atmosphere in the city has been depressing. No one was getting on the dancefloor. The music had stopped.

This week comes a better tune in at least three ways. Mars bought Hotel Chocolat for more than £500 million, much more than Twix.

What’s more encouraging for London is that Young believes Clive Watson’s City Pub Group is worth £162 million, which suggests the future for the capital’s drinkers is better than you may have read.

Best of all, South African banking giant Investec had warm words to say about London and its London businesses.

In the UK alone, profits rose 41% to £235 million. This should mean that the 1600 workers based in Gresham City, opposite the Guildhall, can count on keeping their jobs at least until Christmas.

UK Chief Executive Ruth Lees used the phrase “political stability” more than once in my conversation with her today.

“There remains uncertainty,” he said. “But customers in the mid-market sector are resilient, there are opportunities here.”

Investec has a dual listing here and in South Africa. Any discussion of eliminating the London bit? just the opposite. “We moved to London 30 years ago and we find it a very attractive place. Young people in London are very excited to be here. We are preparing ourselves for upliftment, politics will calm down.

The difficult macroeconomic backdrop remains complicating. If the news is worse than expected, the market is volatile and has the potential for a sharp rally.

But for the first time in a long time, customers have some type of visibility into where interest rates and inflation are going (our guess).

It is too early to give credit to David Cameron for this. But perhaps realizing that the top three government officials aren’t so crazy would be great news for the city’s confidence levels.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt can be boring. As far as the square mile is concerned, there is a lot to be said for that.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com