‘Boredom’: Sanremo’s winning song celebrates the ups and downs of life’s emotions

Angelina Mango won the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival with her song ‘Noia (Boredom)’, while Jollier and Annalisa finished third. Euronews Culture takes a look at the fifth and final night of the competition.

Advertisement

“I’m dying because I’m dying

makes days more human

i live because of sadness

Creates more happiness,”

So is Angelina Mango’s song, “La noia (Boredom)”, which won the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.

With this song, the 22-year-old daughter of late singer-songwriter Pino Mango discusses her approach to life, acknowledging how it includes both positive and negative moments, and how the full spectrum of emotions are part of existence. Is.

“This song highlights the way I look at life, smiling and dancing over the things that hurt me. It’s a way to let go of the pain. I manage to look at things with irony, And that’s what I want to tell people, especially my peers,” Angela Mango said in an interview with Italian state broadcaster Rai.

The piece was written by the singer herself and Madame in collaboration with Dardust. Urban folk production blends contemporary sounds with traditional elements, ranging from Mexican cumbia to Balkan musicality (featuring violin and classical guitar).

Rapper Geolier came in second place, followed by Annalisa, Ghali and Irama.

Thus, ends the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, organized by Amadeus and co-hosted by Rosario Fiorello on its last evening.

On the final night, there were 30 competing singers, with the Italian Army Band opening the show with a rendition of ‘Ino di Mameli’, the Italian national anthem.

1964 Sanremo winner takes to the stage with the glow of a dancing star

Among the evening’s guests, Etoile Roberto Bolle of La Scala Theater Ballet in Milan took to the Ariston stage to perform an excerpt from Béjart’s Bolero with 18 dancers from Béjart Ballet Lausanne. This was the first television broadcast of this iconic piece of dance history in Italy.

Another eagerly awaited guest was Gigliola Cinquetti, winner of the 1964 Sanremo Festival, then hosted by Mike Bongiorno. She performed her winning song ‘Non ho l’éta (‘I’m not too old (to love you))’ while the audience sang along and waved their hands, flashing lights and raising their cell phones. .

Tribute to Michael Jackson and four-time Sanremo winner Domenico Modugno

One of the highlights of the night was Rosario Fiorello’s tribute to Michael Jackson and Domenico Modugno. Fiorello performed Domenico Modugno’s ‘L’Uomo in Frock (A Man in a Tuxedo)’ to the tune of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ with the Ukrainian Hi-Tech Dance Company.

Domenico Modugno won the Sanremo Festival notably four times (1958, 1959, 1962, 1966). One of his most famous songs is ‘Nel blu, dipinto di blu (In the blue sky painted blue)’, also known as ‘Volare (To fly)’, which won in 1958 and became the most Became one of the famous. Italian songs around the world.

This year, for the first time, Sanremo became the most listened to playlist worldwide on Spotify.

Source