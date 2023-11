Asif Kamal, founder and CEO of art technology company Artfi told decrypt His company has put Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) creator Yuga Labs on legal notice – following an eye infection and facial burns at ApeFest in Hong Kong last week.

Kamal’s decision to become a lawyer comes after reports of deaths of Apfest attendees due to eye injuries allegedly due to improper lighting at the festival venue.

“I don’t want the price of monkeys, [the BAYC] The community, Yuga Labs, or anyone who has supported this Web3 ecosystem will suffer,” he said. “But ignoring it is something that hurt me a lot.”

Yuga said that people present at Apefest complained of severe eye pain. decrypt It said Monday it was still investigating the situation and “taking it seriously.” Twitter users have speculated that UV-C bulbs were used for disinfection instead of blacklight to illuminate the three-day event.

Yuga Labs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. decrypt,

In response to his experience last week – which Kamal said included a brief visit to Hong Kong’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where English-speaking staff were disappointingly uncommon – Artfy said it had served Yug with a “legal notice”. Was sent. Kamal described the letter to Yug as “the first step towards prosecuting him”.

“I felt helpless,” he said of his hospital visit, where medical staff placed a device on his face that regularly washed his eyes with a cold solution. “I felt blind for hours, And I felt unsafe.”

one in statement On Monday, Yuga estimated that “less than 1%” of Aphefest’s 2,250 attendees had symptoms indicating eye-related problems. Nevertheless, it encouraged “anyone who feels they are infected” to seek medical attention as a precaution.

🙏 Let’s make a difference together! I’m petitioning for better safety measures at public events. incident in hong kong @yuglabs @BoredApeYC The celebration was a harsh reminder of how precious our security is. I almost lost my eyesight while suffering extreme pain and anxiety. Please… – Asif Kamal (@iamasifkamal) 7 November 2023

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old CEO wore a pair of Marc Jacobs shades during a video interview decrypt, speaking from Dubai. In the pictures he shared a day earlier, a patch of peeled skin was visible on his forehead.

“It’s better than the first day, but not 100%,” Kamal said of his ability to see, adding that his vision is still blurry and it feels like he has “little darts” in the corner of one eye. .

Before Kamal traveled to Hong Kong – the venue of this year’s annual festival organized by ERA for Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT owners – he said he had a mutant ape. Kamal said he bought Bored Ape for $60,000 from BAYC co-founder Greg “Garga” Solano “to support the community.”

Kamal said two other attendees that he knows of are struggling with similar symptoms after attending ApeFest. And moving forward, he hopes Yug will take safety precautions at its events.

“You can’t ignore human safety […] When people in your community support you to make billions of dollars,” he said, adding that it’s called “Apefest, but humans are there.”

