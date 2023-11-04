Bored app creators Yug Labs and Magic Eden launch Ethereum NFT marketplace that enforces royalties

Multi-chain NFT marketplace Magic Eden announced on Saturday that it will launch a new Ethereum platform by the end of the year in collaboration with Yug Labs, creator of the bored app Yacht Club — with a firm commitment to honor creator royalties on NFT sales.

Magic Eden will have a “contractual obligation” to pay Yuga Labs a share of any future secondary market sales of its NFT collection, the companies said in a statement.

“We’re very happy to put our money where our mouth is,” said Jack Lu, co-founder and CEO of Magic Eden. decrypt,

Lu said Magic Eden’s overhauled Ethereum marketplace will use new smart contracts – which contain the code that powers decentralized apps (dapps) – along with technical innovations that will ensure that during secondary market sales Royalty will be paid.

Technical details will be revealed before market launch, but Lu confirmed that the standard ERC-721 Ethereum non-fungible token (NFT) standard will indeed be in use. Royalties will apply to NFTs created with certain “market contract assets.”

The change will not affect the way merchants interact with Magic Eden, Lu said; For example, this does not mean that they have to reveal their identity through Know Your Customer (KYC) checks.

royalty dispute

Creator royalty is a small fee set by the artist or company behind a project and is taken from the sales price of any subsequent sales of the NFT. Fees typically range between 2.5% and 10% of the sale price, and such fees were initially widely respected by markets in order to allow creators to profit long-term from their token creations.

But in the second half of 2022, with NFT sales slowing, some upstart marketplaces began using workarounds to let traders skip such creator fees, or pay smaller amounts. Major players then stepped in to keep pace, and market leader OpenSea finally decided to stop enforcing royalties last August after committing to honoring such fees.

Epoch Labs criticized OpenSea in late 2022 when it publicly said it had considered moving away from royalties and resurfaced last August after the decision was finalized. The bored app maker said it planned to stop supporting OpenSea’s Marketplace contracts, along with new collections and collections with upgradable contracts.

“Obviously, the genesis of this was what we saw happening in the overall ecosystem with secondary royalties,” explained Daniel Alegre, CEO of Yuga Labs. decrypt, “Unfortunately the challenge that OpenSea left made it clear to us that we, as a company at the forefront of the NFT space, have to stand up for content creators.”

A press release from Yuga Labs and Magic Eden announcing the news seems to take a subtle jab at OpenSea, stating that the companies have “made it clear that respecting creator royalties is non-negotiable, other markets A clear stance amid a sea of ​​people who are turning their backs on creative entrepreneurs.”

“Moving forward, for new collections, Yuga Labs will exclusively partner with marketplaces that uphold these principles, ensuring creators are treated fairly,” the release said.

Alegre said Magic Eden—which is also in a working group with Yuga Labs in OMA3 (Web3’s Open Metaverse Alliance) to improve royalty standards—has planned to address any flaws or workarounds with this new technical solution. Have promised.

And this isn’t even an exclusivity deal with Magic Eden. The companies say other markets may choose to use similar types of contracts introduced through this collaboration, and Yuga Labs expects they will be widely adopted. Additionally, other NFT creators can create their own projects using contracts to adopt similar security.

changing strategies

Magic Eden, best known for its original iteration on Solana, is one of those aforementioned marketplaces, which switched to alternative royalties last year after pressure from growing rivals. The platform also launched an Ethereum NFT marketplace last autumn, but ultimately took it offline ahead of a planned revival.

Lu acknowledged that Magic Eden “went through our own changes” regarding royalty enforcement on Solana, but that it always wanted to support creators – he just wanted a “technical solution” for it. Such solutions have emerged on Solana over the past year, and now Magic Eden is among the builders trying to implement such standards on Ethereum as well.

“We want to be on the right side of history here,” Lu said.

Alegre said he is confident that this approach of supporting markets that enforce royalties will work, and that Magic Eden will work to address any shortcomings of the technology once it is unveiled. But he also acknowledged that ERA has another potential way to encourage traders to use such marketplaces: blocking future profits for those who buy NFTs elsewhere.

Era’s CEO said the company will “deliver value to holders who connect to the platforms that make the most sense.” When asked if there would be consequences for NFT buyers who purchase Yuga assets from markets that do not enforce royalties, Alegre responded that his team is “still thinking about what that actually means.”

“You can imagine situations where we say, ‘Look, if the last trade was made on a certain platform, some of the benefits in ongoing engagement or ongoing experiences may not actually accrue to the holder of that asset. ,” Alegre explained. But he said Era would not “put the onus on the consumer” to deal with it as it becomes “complex”.

“The ideal approach is to really make sure you’re working with the right partner,” he said of Magic Eden, “and direct as much traffic as you can to that partner.”

The ability to restrict perks and benefits to NFT holders is designed as a possible backup plan for now – a nuclear option if necessary. But Alegre and the team hope Magic Eden’s approach will prove to be a solution to circumventing creator royalty enforcement.

“We are confident in the capabilities of Magic Eden,” Allegre said. decrypt, “We are obviously leaning heavily into this partnership, and we have full confidence in Jack and his leadership team. And for now, that’s the approach we’re going to take.”

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co