Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT event attendees report ‘severe eye irritation,’ skin irritation

People attending Yuga Labs’ recent three-day event celebrating its collection of Bored Yacht Ape Club NFTs have reported eye and skin irritation, possibly from the UV light used at the event.

Yuga Labs’ ApeFest, held November 3-5 in Hong Kong, included a brightly lit party on Saturday. Many participants wrote on social media that they experienced “eye irritation” and other symptoms after the incident.

According to Yuga Labs, the company is “actively reaching out and in touch with those affected to better understand the root cause,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. The representative added, “Based on our estimates, the 15 people we have directly communicated with so far represent less than 1% of the approximately 2,250 event attendees and staff at our Saturday night event Are.”

One of the attendees, Adrian Zdunzik, founder and CEO of blockchain consulting company Birb Nest, Posted on x He “woke up with severe eye irritation” after attending ApeFest on Sunday and said he was diagnosed with photokeratitis after visiting a local hospital and eye clinic. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, photokeratitis is “similar to a sunburned eye.” “Photokeratitis is caused by damage to the eye from ultraviolet (UV) rays.”

“So far, 30 hours after waking up with severe eye irritation, I have been to the emergency hospital and eye clinic and spent a total of 6 hours there,” Zdunzik wrote. “A diagnosis of ‘photokeratitis in both eyes, accident related’ was made along with prescribed steroid eye drops and eye lubricants. Fortunately, my vision tested perfect and there was no serious damage to the cornea.” He added, “There’s no ill will towards the organizers – I suspect it was deliberate and sometimes things like this happen almost randomly.”

Another person, posting on X under the handle “Crypto June,” said he had attended EpiFest. wrote, “I woke up at 04:00 and couldn’t see anymore. It hurt a lot and my entire skin got burnt. Need to go to hospital. The doctor told me the UV from the stage electricity did it. Its effect is similar to that of sunlight.”

Yuga Labs describes itself as “a Web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community.” The craze for NFTs, which use blockchain technology to verify ownership of digital content, began in earnest in early 2021 — and Bored Ape Yacht Club were among the first to catch NFT fire.

In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a seed round of $450 million at a valuation of $4 billion. Last month, Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre announced an unspecified number of layoffs at the company. “The restructuring will help us better serve our communities and execute our vision for the company,” he wrote. “These decisions are not taken lightly as they impact people and roles within the company.”

Source: variety.com