Bored Ape Yacht Club event attendees’ eyes burned by UV light

More than a dozen people who attended a three-day event at the Bored Ape Yacht Club in Hong Kong over the weekend said they experienced eye pain and temporary vision loss, reportedly due to ultraviolet light Which blasted off the stage on Saturday night.

This claim is another step in the chain of chaos involving NFT providers.

The event, known as ApeFest, promised attendees: “Three days of meets and mayhem. One big night full of surprises.”

Some surprises were unpleasant. In addition to eye pain and vision loss, Mumany attendees Described as sunburnt after a Saturday party. At least one person said they were diagnosed with photokeratitis, a condition that results from unsafe exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

Another attendee told the Financial Times that the stage lights were “too bright” and she felt as if her eyes were “burning from spicy peppers.”

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Posted on x Organizers were aware of “eye-related issues that affected some ApeFest attendees.” A spokesperson for Yuga Labs, the company that makes BAYC, told The Verge that it was aware of 15 people who had complained of vision loss and pain.

At its peak, Bored Ape NFTs were the talk of the town due to their rising value and celebrity hype around the token. But in the past year the value of a bored ape has fallen like a banana peel. Take Justin Bieber’s Bored Ape NFT, which he reportedly purchased for $1.3 million in January 2022. In July, its price was reported to be only $59,000.

A group of investors filed a class-action lawsuit in December 2022, alleging that Yuga Labs and its celebrity promoters “artificially inflated and distorted prices” of Bored Ape NFTs. The lawsuit also accused celebrities like Paris Hilton and Bieber of failing to disclose that they received financial compensation for promoting NFTs. Era Labs and other defendants have denied the allegations and vowed to fight the lawsuit.

BAYC investors may already be nervous about their Simian securities losing value, but fans temporarily losing sight of the crypto party seems like a new height of absurdity.

clarissa-jan lim

Source: www.msnbc.com