Bored Ape NFT party leads to reports of serious eye irritation

Dozens of guests have complained of severe eye and skin irritation after attending the Bored Ape NFT event in Hong Kong this weekend.

Non-fungible token (NFT) event attendees have gathered on X, formerly Twitter, to report their symptoms, with many users being hospitalized. “Woke up at 04:00 and couldn’t see anymore,” posted a person named Crypto Jun. “It hurt a lot and my whole skin is burnt. Need to go to the hospital.”

I woke up at 4:00 and couldn’t watch anymore. It hurt a lot and my entire skin got burnt. Need to go to hospital. The doctor told me the UV from the stage electricity did it. Its effect is similar to that of sunlight. Still can’t see normally.. – Crypto June 💎🎯 (@Cryptojune777) 5 November 2023

Unsafe exposure to UV light can lead to a condition called photokeratitis, a condition that the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) describes as “like having a sunburned eye.” It affects the front layers of the eye and can result in pain, redness, blurred vision, sensitivity to bright light, and temporary loss of vision, among other symptoms. To protect yourself from photokeratitis, the AAO recommends wearing sunglasses that block or absorb UV rays, snow goggles or a welding helmet.

This condition can result from staring at the sun, tanning beds, arc welding, reflections from snow (known as snow blindness) and any other unsafe exposure to UV light. Fortunately, the condition will resolve on its own, although it is important to see a doctor if it becomes more serious. They may also provide treatment to relieve symptoms until the eyes heal.

The bored app Yacht Club NFT project, run by blockchain company Yuga Labs, has also posted about the situation, confirming that it has been “actively reaching out to individuals since yesterday to determine the potential root cause.” So far, the project believes less than 1 percent of program attendees and workers have experienced symptoms. newsweek Bored Ape has reached out to the Yacht Club NFT project via X for further comment.

Apes, we are aware of the eye-related issues that have affected some Apesfest attendees and have been proactively reaching out to individuals since yesterday to ascertain possible root causes. Based on our estimates, we believe less than 1% of them… – Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) 6 November 2023

“Although almost everyone has indicated that their symptoms have improved, we encourage anyone to seek medical help if they feel like this,” the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project said in a post on X.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique digital collectibles called NFTs. Your Bored Ape NFT doubles as your Yacht Club membership, providing access to exclusive events and online projects.

Photo taken at the grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, on April 9, 2022, which uses Bored Ape NFT art for its branding. A boring ape event goes horribly wrong, leaving frustrated attendees with eye problems. Mario Tama/Getty

ApeFest is an annual festival organized by the Yacht Club for NFT holders, which was held in Hong Kong from November 3 to 5 this year. Users on X said that worrying eye conditions were a result of the UV stage lights used in the program.

“Many of my friends are still unaware that they should seek medical help to make sure they don’t suffer any harm,” said X user Adrian Zdunzik. “Please go and get your eyes checked immediately.”

[For information purposes only] So far, 30 hours after waking up with severe eye irritation, I have been to the emergency hospital and eye clinic and have spent a total of 6 hours there. Prescribed steroid eye drops and eyes diagnosed with “photokeratitis in both eyes, accident related”… pic.twitter.com/5EULptCR4H – Adrian Zdunzik, CMT (@crypto_birb) 6 November 2023

unusual knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Source: www.newsweek.com