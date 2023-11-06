Bored Ape NFT party is actually an eyesore, say irritated attendees

We’ve heard of burnout from non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but this is a new case: attendees of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) event over the weekend in Hong Kong are complaining of eye pain and difficulty seeing after the evening. Are. The party went wrong.

ApeFest, which took place at several venues around Hong Kong over the weekend, ended on Saturday night with an “immersive BAYC Party” at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, which provides venue space alongside ports for cruise ships.

The following day, reports of attendees with eye problems began appearing on the website, formerly known as Twitter, thing worth noting painful eyes, sudden vision Loss and even the skin burns, One attendee, Polish entrepreneur Adrian Zdunczyk, Posted A photo of the receipt from his visit to the Hong Kong Eye Clinic, where he was diagnosed with photokeratitis in both eyes.

Photokeratitis is caused by unsafe exposure to ultraviolet radiation, and commonly occurs in welders who do not wear protective gear, skiers, and others who spend time in bright sunlight. Similar to sunburn of the eyes, this is not a permanent condition, but can increase the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts later in life, especially with repeated exposure.

“Fortunately, my vision test was perfect and there was no serious damage to the cornea,” Zdunzik said on X.

BAYC Said It was aware of the situation and was reaching out to ApeFest attendees, but noted that it believed less than one percent of people at the event were affected. Then it’s okay.

Yuga Labs, the manufacturer of BAYC, said, “We are conducting various investigations to find out the real root cause.” register in an email, saying only 15 attendees had been spoken to about the issue.

An Yuga Labs spokesperson said, “Until the investigation is complete, we are not in a position to confirm the cause or speculate on how to avoid this in the future.”

It would be better to wear sunglasses at night

This is not the first time that partygoers have been burned to death at a venue in Hong Kong. In 2017, several attendees of an event hosted by fashion brand Hypebeast experienced similar symptoms, which were later linked to lighting at the event that was emitting short-wavelength UVC radiation.

UVC radiation comes from the highest energy portion of the UV spectrum, and has long been known for its antimicrobial properties and use in cleaning surfaces. It was widely deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic after it was shown that it destroys the outer protein coating of the virus and inactivates it, but it has side effects.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states, “UVC radiation can cause serious skin irritation and eye injury (photokeratitis).”

On its website, Kai Tak Cruise Terminal notes the use of fixed and mobile UVC lighting for sterilization purposes, although it is not immediately clear whether such lights are permanently installed in public spaces.

Besides being an eyesore, the NFT market has also generally melted, with trading volume plunging by 81 percent from January 2022 to July 2023. Once a promised way for artists to receive ongoing profits on their digital works through royalties on Ethereum smart contracts, those purported sums have largely gone unpaid in secondary markets, otherwise worthless – and largely Disgusting – one of the primary use cases for digital ownership receipts has been reduced.

When no trouble was brewing over the weekend, Yuga Labs announced plans for a new Ethereum marketplace in partnership with NFT platform Magic Eden that will be “contractually obligated to honor creator royalties,” if They have the money to do it.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating several NFT organizations, including Yuga Labs, for selling unregistered securities, and has issued rulings in two cases. No charges have yet been filed against the BAYC creators.

Source: www.theregister.com