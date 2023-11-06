Bored Ape NFT event attendees suffered ‘extreme’ eye injuries and were ‘unable to see’

ApeFest attendees took to social media to rave about their eyesores after visiting the festival.

Bored Ape creator Yuga Labs Inc. hosted a Hong Kong festival from November 3 to 5 in celebration of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project – ‘a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs – unique collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain’, according to its website.

While the event has been praised as ‘incredible’, some Appfest-goers have spoken out online, claiming they have had to seek medical attention after suffering eye injuries since attending.

He said: “I woke up at 04:00 and […] It hurt a lot and my entire skin got burnt. Need to go to hospital.

“The doctor told me the UV from the stage electricity did it. It has the same effect as sunlight. Yet can’t be seen normally.”

Another echoed: “Has anyone else had eyes burning since last night? Woke up at 3am in extreme pain and ended up in the ER.”

A third user wrote: “Posting this in the hope that my friends suffering from the same problem will realize that they need medical help as soon as possible (read full).

“Thank you guys @YugLabs and @BoredApeYC for the great ApeFest logistics. Incredible event and met so many amazing people. Still, like dozens of others, I almost lost sight of this night.

“Right now the doctors are taking care of me and the intention of writing this post is only good. To all my friends who are suffering now: Get your eyes checked. Like me, your eyes also got burnt by UV, which requires medicines. , eye drops, eye protection, antibiotics and expert care are required. Do not ignore this health threat. Without proper treatment, it can cause long-lasting vision loss and other serious damage.

“For organizers: For communication and awareness reasons, it would be appropriate to make an official statement with recommendations on what to do, because dozens of people you care about were exposed to serious health risks and a lot of suffering. You’re good Friends, so it will be easier for you to recognize its seriousness.”

In a follow-up post, the user explained that she was diagnosed with ‘photokeratitis in both eyes’ and was given steroid eye drops and eye lubricants.

Bored Ape Yacht Club has since taken to its X account to address the claims.

The post reads: “Apes, we are aware of the eye-related issues that have affected some ApeFest attendees and have been proactively reaching out to individuals since yesterday to determine possible root causes.

“Based on our estimates, we believe that less than one percent of the people who participated and worked in the program had these symptoms.

“Although almost all have indicated that their symptoms have improved, we encourage anyone who experiences them to seek medical attention just in case.”

A spokesperson for Yuga Labs reiterated this in a statement to The Verge, saying that the company is conducting “directed communications” with “15 people” out of “approximately 2,250” people — including festival attendees and Includes staff members – who participated in the event. Saturday night.

UNILAD has contacted Yug Labs for comment.

