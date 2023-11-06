Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Bored App The company behind the crypto art craze has said it is looking into reports that some attendees suffered “eye irritation” from a display of bright lights at an event held over the weekend in Hong Kong.

The AppFest event was targeted at holders of so-called non-fungible tokens – artifacts tied to blockchain technology that soared in price and popularity at the height of the now-defunct cryptocurrency bubble.

Organizer Yug Labs, one of the pioneers in this market, said about 2,250 people attended the Saturday evening party at the cruise terminal. Since then, more than a dozen people have posted on social media complaining of eye irritation and sometimes blurred vision.

A spokesperson for Yuga Labs said, “We are investigating thoroughly,” adding that the 15 people contacted so far “represent less than 1 percent of guests” and commenting it was “very It will be too early.” , , Reason”.

Chloe Gay, who attended ApeFest from Shanghai, told the Financial Times that the party was “very crowded” when she arrived after 7pm. Ge said that she and her friends were close to the stage when a rapper performed and noticed that the stage lights were “pretty bright”.

“Everyone was very excited at this point and no one mentioned feeling uncomfortable right away,” he said. But around 3 a.m. after the party, she started feeling like her eyes were “burning from spicy peppers”. His pain subsided after returning to Shanghai on Sunday but he said he still felt discomfort.

Another attendee from Hong Kong told the FT she felt “dryness and irritation” a few hours after attending the party, where she stayed for more than four hours.

Online photos and videos of the event show a stage illuminated with UV lights. People are exposed to some types of UV light every day, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes online that UVC radiation “can cause serious skin irritation and eye injuries (photokeratitis)” and advises people That’s “never look directly into UVC light.” Sources, even in brief”. Yuga Labs did not comment on what type of lighting it used, but said it was investigating the “root cause” of attendees’ eye pain.

“Fortunately, my vision test was perfect and there was no serious damage to the cornea,” Adrian Zdunzik, a crypto analyst, wrote on the social media platform on Monday.

During a wildly popular boom in 2021, NFTs, which can only be purchased with cryptocurrency, briefly achieved pop culture status, even though the tokens are linked to an image that can be freely copied and shared online. Is.

An artist known as Beeple sold a collection of NFT images for $69 million through auction house Christie’s in March 2021.

Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most famous markets in the region, famous for its collection of thousands of identical cartoon images of apes, which enthusiasts purchased, sometimes for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Endorsed by celebrities in the US and elsewhere. Those platforms now sell for around $55,000 on OpenSea.

According to data tracker CryptoSlam, global NFT sales have declined by 98 percent since the peak in May 2022.

Yuga Labs’ event comes as Hong Kong seeks to position itself as Asia’s leading crypto hub, launching a new licensing regime for retail trading of crypto assets and counting on top lenders including HSBC and Standard Chartered as clients. Crypto exchanges are being pressured to pick up, on the contrary. Extensive US regulatory action.

The party – part of the three-day Era Labs event – ​​was attended by app NFT holders including overseas and mainland Chinese visitors. It coincided with Hong Kong’s Fintech Week conference, at which Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters and Crypto.com chief executive Chris Marszalek were speakers.

