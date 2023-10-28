Boozman says excessive federal regulation on lending is bad for small, rural businesses

Burdensome federal regulations, whether governing time-consuming and difficult grant applications or granting financial loans amid still-high inflation, are hurting small businesses, especially in rural areas, said U.S. Senator John Boozman. R-Ark said. Friday in Little Rock.

Speaking amid an announcement that Goldman Sachs’ business education program for entrepreneurs is expanding into rural areas, Boozman, an optometrist who used to run his own clinic in Rogers, talked about the capital, leadership, expertise and resources needed to become an entrepreneur. Mentioned work ethic. Also the money lent to him by the bank helped him make his business successful.

“Sadly, I think if we had tried to start that business right now with the rules and regulations in place, it would have been really, really difficult to do,” he said. “At a time when capital has become increasingly expensive due to huge increases in interest rates, regulators are exacerbating the problem by discouraging banks from lending. As a result, this discourages growth and development. And I hope that We can all support policies that will help small businesses thrive and push back those that don’t.”

Boozman decried the laborious and esoteric paperwork required for small and medium-sized cities to apply for federal grants, saying, “If you’ve got a college education and you have some sense, you have to sit down and do it.” Must be able to fill.” Get ready.”

Regulating banks’ lending practices so that they affect the ability of businesses to borrow is “very difficult now because we’re essentially in this transition phase of very, very low interest rates,” Boozman said in an interview. Are.” “People have built their business models on that. All of a sudden, interest rates go up. And then on top of that, the regulatory environment of who can get a loan, who can’t [and] How you qualify has increased dramatically.”

The senator said microloans of up to $50,000, provided by Small Business Administration funding intermediaries, could be helpful to rural America.

“We can come up with the capital. There are philanthropists who are willing to do that,” Boozman said. “The biggest challenge with microcredit is working with people who are trying to get money and building their business plan to make sure it’s a viable operation.”

Some entrepreneurs have good ideas but don’t think about the specific costs associated with the business, he said, but there are professionals with the expertise needed to spot those problems. Expanding that industry will require the federal government to “think outside the box,” Boozman said, especially as populations in rural areas are declining.

Earlier during a Q&A hosted by Washington political news organization Punchbowl News at the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, Boozman also spoke on the potential domestic impact of the situation in the Middle East after his colleague, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. , said the conflict is a sign of Iranian belligerence and called for direct strikes against the nation.

Boozman urged people to think about what would happen if the conflict spread across the region and suggested the next week would be crucial.

He said, “What happens to you if we have $150 a barrel of oil? $200 a barrel? This is the real stuff.” “The same is true in Ukraine. The Chinese are watching. If we get back there like we did in Afghanistan, they will keep an eye on Taiwan.

“If suddenly, at a minimum, we are not doing any trade with China then how will that impact your businesses? You will have to completely rebuild your supply chains; we saw this during the pandemic.”

Source: www.nwaonline.com