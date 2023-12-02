Boox Palma review: Specifications, performance, cost

Boox Palma E-Ink Reader

The Boox Palma delivers a vibrant HD Carta 1200 screen, extended battery life and a robust user experience in a pocket-sized package for an exceptional e-reading experience.

In the ever-evolving world of technology, e-readers have carved a special niche for themselves, offering avid readers and book lovers a convenient way to carry their entire library in a pocket-sized device.

Boox Palma is a newcomer in the field, and it is packed with features that make it stand out in the crowd. With its compact form factor, impressive screen quality and other functionalities, the Boox Palma offers a unique reading experience in a pocket-sized package.

Boox Palma – compact and lightweight

The Boox Palma is designed with portability in mind, so you can enjoy your e-books on the go without the need for a bulky device. Its dimensions of 159 x 80 x 8.0 mm (6.3″ x 3.1″ x 0.31″) and weight of approximately 170 grams (6 ounces) make it incredibly easy to carry in your pocket, bag or purse.

We loved the shape of the palma. It’s perfect to put in a bag or back pocket and use anywhere in your free time.

The Palma is significantly easier to pull out while waiting on the bus or at the DMV than the iPad Pro, and the e-ink screen is more comfortable to read than the iPhone.

multifunctional device

The Boox Palma is more than just an e-reader. It is equipped with a G-sensor for auto rotation, which ensures that the content adapts seamlessly, whether you are reading in portrait or landscape mode.

The built-in 16MP rear camera with LED flash lets you capture documents, while the USB-C port lets you charge your Palma and connect external devices. The USB-C port can also serve as an audio jack, simplifying your audio needs.

The back camera can be used to capture documents

Long lasting battery life

With a 3,950mAh Li-ion polymer battery, the Boox Palma offers impressive battery life for extended reading sessions. You won’t have to worry about constantly recharging, which is great if you’re the type of person who spends a lot of time reading.

Like all devices, battery time can vary greatly depending on what you do with it. When used for reading in bright environments where you won’t need to rely on the backlight, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to get several weeks of battery life.

Of course, when using it to play audio or use productivity apps heavily, you’ll notice a noticeable reduction in battery life.

We were mostly satisfied with the Palma as we could use it for about four days before needing to recharge. The main reason for this was that we used it for several hours at night to read and also to check and respond to emails when needed.

Boox Palma – Easy reading experience

Performance is the most important aspect of an e-reader, and the Boox Palma delivers on that front. It has a 6.13″ HD Carta 1200 screen with a resolution of 824×1648 and a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch (ppi).

This means text is sharp, providing an immersive reading experience, and the Boox Palma has a high-resolution screen that brings your content to life.

Unlike the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C, the Palma does not feature colored e-ink. However, as this device feels like it will primarily replace the Kindle or Nook, it doesn’t feel like it needs color.

Books Palma

Screen is easily readable in bright light

One of the standout features of the Boox Palma is its backlight color temperature management. You can adjust the warmth or coolness of the light to suit your surroundings and reading preferences.

We appreciated the ability to change the light to a warmer color while reading in bed at night or keep it cooler for those dreary days.

Boox Palma – Solid User Experience

The Boox Palma features a Qualcomm octa-core CPU, which ensures that your e-reading experience is smooth and responsive. With 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, you can multitask with ease and switch between applications seamlessly.

The device also has 128GB of UFS2.1 ROM, which provides ample storage space for your e-book collection, music, and some of your favorite apps.

Palma supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, so you can easily download new books or sync your reading progress. Additionally, you can connect to headphones or speakers wirelessly using Bluetooth 5.0, which enhances your overall experience.

Adjustable backlight makes reading easy regardless of illumination

It uses the Google Play store – and while you won’t be playing the latest games on it, you’ll still be able to have some of your favorite apps. We used it to import our Kindle library through the Amazon Kindle app and get our favorite productivity apps like Evernote and Google Productivity Suite.

Although it’s not as fast as your iPhone or iPad, it doesn’t need to be. E-ink is slow, but if you use it primarily for reading that won’t be a big deal. Even browsing text-heavy websites in Reader mode felt noticeably faster.

Who is Boox Palma for?

Up to this point, we’ve reviewed several Boox products, and this might be our favorite — with one caveat. If you’re just looking for an e-reader that can do a little extra work, the Palma is hard to beat. It’s ultra-portable, has great battery life, and is easy on the eyes.

However, if you’re looking for a more all-in-one tablet experience, the Boox Mini Tab C is probably a better choice.

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Where to buy Boox Palma

Boox is available at the Palma Boox Store for $279.99.

