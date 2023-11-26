“Boots on the Ground” – Tom Brady finally drops his reaction to Michigan’s 30-24 win over Ohio State, claiming it’s always ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’.

The Michigan football program has produced many stars but none bigger than Tom Brady. The NFL legend came out of the Wolverines setup and took the football world by storm. But even after all these years, he still lives by the motto of ‘Michigan vs. Everyone’.

The Wolverines faced off against rival Ohio State in the Week 13 clash. The Big Ten East was on the line and Michigan managed to topple the Buckeyes with a 30–24 win. And Brady has finally dropped his reaction to the Wolverines’ big win that gave them the division title.

Tom Brady said this in reaction to the Michigan Wolverines’ third consecutive loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

“Boots on the ground. #MichiganVsEverybody,” Brady wrote on the X.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was reacting to a post from the college football division of his NFT venture Autograph. The original post claimed it’s always ‘Michigan vs. everyone else’ and Brady seemed to agree.

The retired NFL veteran played for the Wolverines as a walk-on QB for four seasons. During his time at Michigan, he started two seasons.

Brady initially led his team to win 20 out of a possible 25 games, finishing both seasons with 10 wins. He then went to the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft and the rest, as they say, is history. But Michigan hasn’t stopped making history even after Brady.

Tom Brady rejoices as Michigan gets Big Ten Championship date with Iowa

Michigan is undefeated in the regular season, winning all 12 of its games. And with that, they are the opponents the Iowa Hawkeyes will face in the Big Ten Championship Game early next month. The team faced many problems throughout the season but they never let it come in the way of their results.

Michigan played its last three games without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended by the conference due to the sign-stealing controversy. The team responded well to acting head coach Sharon Moore and the results continued. JJ McCarthy threw for 2,335 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes.

With Harbaugh back at the end of the regular season, can No. 3 Michigan make every effort to win a national championship title this season?

