Boost Mobile founder pressures carriers to ban cell phones in schools

A longtime telecom CEO called on carrier giants like Verizon and T-Mobile to support growing pressure at the state and federal level to ban kids from using cell phones in schools.

Peter Adderton – the Australian-born entrepreneur who founded prepaid service Boost Mobile and now leads MobileX – said every phone carrier has a “moral and ethical responsibility” to support the ban, but he declined because “it would Their business will suffer.”

“There’s a reason the carriers stay quiet – the same reason the tobacco companies stay quiet,” Edgerton told On the Money. “But the physical health of smoking and seeing smoke in the lungs is a better view than anything related to the impact of cellphones in schools.”

Earlier this year, Florida banned cell phone use during class and barred students from using school WiFi to access social media.

School districts in Alabama, Colorado, Maryland and Ohio have passed similar restrictions.

Lawmakers pointed to distractions, cyberbullying and declining mental health among youth who overuse phones as major reasons for cutting screen time on school grounds.

In most cases, schools take away phones at the beginning of the day and return them at the end.

Edgerton, a father of three, said he had become the first major telecom CEO to call for action in the US after seeing the positive impact of sanctions when Australia imposed them over the past few years.

“I’m a parent first and a CEO second and I see the impact of this and I don’t understand why anyone would have any problem with federal restrictions on schools,” he said.

Child psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg, who led an independent review of the ban on mobile phones in schools, found that the Australian ban resulted in “improved educational outcomes, reduced distractions and increased use of mobile phones, particularly at recess and lunch times.” “It led to a lot more social interaction in the U.S., which is like, ‘This is already happening.”

Mark Sneddon, an Australian principal, said, “The lesson-to-lesson battle with phones in the classroom is gone, so we’re getting five, 10, maybe 15 minutes back for teaching and learning.”

Calls for a federal cell phone ban in schools come as social media companies come under increasing scrutiny for their role in exposing children to depression and eating disorders at the expense of turning profits.

Earlier this week, Facebook and Instagram were accused of promoting profiles of minors to child predators and engaging underage users with sexually explicit content, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Attorney General.

Adderton stressed that banning phones in schools would not eliminate access to problematic social media, but it would reduce the time children spend on these platforms.

He also said that it is not just social media companies that bear some of the blame for the threats posed by these platforms, but also telecommunications carriers whom he sees as “enablers.”

“Everyone is attacking the social media giants, but the people who connect you to those platforms also have a moral responsibility towards society,” he said, adding, “93% of people now access the internet through a mobile device. “If you lose connectivity you can’t access any of these.”

Last month, Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) introduced a bill to study the effects of cellphone use in schools — a move some hope would lead to a full federal mandate. Could pave the way for a ban. ,

“Widespread use of cellphones in schools is one of the top distractions for young Americans; At worst, they expose schoolchildren to content that is harmful and addictive. Our legislation will make schools the center of education, Cotton said in a statement.

Politicians are unlikely to be shocked much because the demographic influence – school-going children – are not of voting age.

Joel Thayer said of the political feasibility of a potential bill, “There’s nothing better in Congress than child protection and children’s education.”

“You have kids that are actually filming teachers when they’re scolding students and putting it on TikTok,” Thayer said. “Teachers who are tired of being harassed by students and their union may have gotten involved.”

Others note that cell phone access is important for students, especially in the event of an active shooter at school.

“Given our inability to secure our schools, how will this be good for safety and who will explain this to the parents of the victims?” said Walt Pieci, partner and TMT analyst at LightShed Partners.

Paisi, along with other analysts, rejected Adderton’s claim that carriers do not want a ban because it would affect their profits.

“They get paid for subscription, not for usage,” said Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson Research, who doesn’t believe in a ban.

“Teens will value their phones even more once the bell rings.”

