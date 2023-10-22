Boomer parents are suddenly shutting their kids out of the housing market, according to surprising new data from Realtors

Would you believe that the generation whose hearts were turning gray spent their adolescence watching Rowan and Martin’s laughter And the Nixon, Ford and Carter administrations, swaying to the Bee Gees’ hits, are now buying far more homes than the Millennial crew that has long ruled the area? The findings come from the “Home Buyers Generational Trends” report recently released by the National Association of Realtors, which is based on research conducted by Dr. Jessica Lotz, Deputy Chief Economist. “Millennials are facing serious affordability issues due to rising rates and a lack of inventory,” Lautz explained. Luck. “Boomers have the edge because they have accumulated a lot of wealth, and have abundant equity in their existing homes to purchase others.”

She adds that those forces are empowering boomers to pay cash for a higher proportion of their purchases. So, it’s as if America’s parents are willing to write big checks, no financing required, that they are vying with their children – or perhaps grandchildren – for relatively little something for sale. For homes, they are looking for residence in ‘cities’ to raise their families.

NAR numbers show huge shift in share from Millennials to Boomers since the end of 2021

As the NAR report shows, three generational categories account for 91% of all home sales. From oldest to youngest are Baby Boomers, Gen Millennials are the largest group (87 million), followed by Boomers (76 million). ), and Gen For the three groups, NAR graphs the market share for purchases of primary residences beginning in 2013. Although NAR’s latest official figures are for mid-2022, Lotz says the most recent data she’s looking at shows the percentage at that time is about the same as today.

From 2013 to the end of 2021, Millennials’ share of the market grew steadily from 28% to 35%, while Boomers’ share remained stable at about 30%, and Gen X’ers’ share declined from 30% to 25%. But the Fed’s massive, pandemic-induced rate cuts pushed 30-year home loan rates below 3% from July 2020 to October 2021, encouraging Millennials to step up their purchases. During that period, sales of all homes increased nearly 20% from 2019 levels. Millennials gave a big push. Suddenly, they could make a monthly profit on that long-cherished Cape or Colonial that would have crushed their budget a year ago. In just a few months, the dominance of this young demographic increased from 35% to 42%. Boomers also continued to buy, but did not join the enthusiasm as enthusiastically as Millennials, with groups starting families and now taking out cheap home loans to get backyards, extra space and tickets to good schools.

Beginning in the fall of 2021, as the Fed famously changed its stance to fight inflation and mortgage rates began rising steadily, the situation for Millennials and Boomers suddenly reversed. The Millennial slice dropped an incredible 14 points, from 42% to 28%. Boomers’ share rose sharply from 30% to 39%, four points High Compared to its constant level before the pandemic. Given that Millennials outnumber Boomers by about 15%, the former are now purchasing at a pace that is 60% faster than Millennials who were easily outpacing them for several years after the pandemic.

(Gen They missed out on building the equity that has made the Boomers so prosperous.)

Millennials face huge affordability problem, while cash-rich Boomers remain strong

The big increase in Boomers’ share doesn’t mean the 57 to 75-year-old crowd is building too many homes. Keep in mind that the total volume of existing homes is down 45% from its peak in early 2021, from 6.7 to 3.7 million units on an annual basis. “The denominator has become so low that boomers are taking up a much larger share of the overall market,” says Ed Pinto, director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center. It’s clear that Boomers are faring far better than beleaguered Millennials, and are providing the main force that has sent prices, aided significantly by super-low inventory, to their lowest in the fourth quarter of 2022. Has been back on a positive track since reaching the point.

It is difficult to underestimate the plight of Millennials. They are now achieving just over a quarter of sales which is still a third below the 2019 standard, when this rising generation was purchasing 35% of all primary residences. “This is an unfortunate factor for the housing market,” says Lotz. “Young Millennials are traditionally big first-time buyers. Now, that key category has reached its lowest level since at least the 1980s, with only one-quarter of sales going to first-time buyers going.”

Lotz cites a number of trends converging to disrupt the age group that just two years ago led to one of the strongest charges in housing history.

The biggest hurdle is the shocking drop in affordability. The 30-year mortgage rate reached 8% on Oct. 8, the highest number in a quarter century, and the figure is 4.5 points higher than at the beginning of the COVID crisis, according to Mortgage News Daily. Adding to the burden, house prices are now 35% higher than at the beginning of 2020. Therefore, interested young buyers will have to take out much larger home loans, at much higher rates, to buy the same house with a four-bedroom-garage as they did three years ago. , Or, they are forced to make a much higher down-payment to reduce the monthly interest burden. And despite a huge decline in overall sales, inventory remains extremely low, meaning young families are struggling to snag a small pool of listings. According to AEI, the entire stock of homes with “for sale” signs sells in just 3.1 months on average, which is about 25% faster than in 2019, when conditions were already tough.

In contrast, Baby Boomers often do not need a mortgage at all for new purchases. They usually have large savings, which have often increased due to the strong stock market of recent years. They have also built up large equity cushions in homes they have owned for a long time, both through strong appreciation and by paying down the principal. While carrying a 3% home loan keeps older Millennials from moving or moving at all, Boomers often keep their home empty and clear or nearly so, allowing older people to use the proceeds to sell the old place and buy another. Are more willing to use.

Traditionally, the “buy to sell” sequence was the regular pattern. Specifically, the group in their mid-50s to mid-70s will downsize by trading the large home where they raised their children for a condo or smaller single-family residence.

But today, Lautz says, boomers increasingly prefer to keep a home in the city or area where they worked, and prefer to secure another place in Cape Coral or Colorado Springs. “Today’s retirees are different from previous generations,” says Lotz. “They’re looking for a retirement property, not just a place to age in, and they’re making that second home their primary residence.” Then, boomer couples will typically rent out their former main residence. “This trend means that new purchases don’t free up a home for sale,” says Pinto. “So that’s another factor, besides people maintaining their low-rate mortgages, that keeps inventory low.”

Lotz finds a vast and under-reported disparity between Boomers and Millennials. “About half of older boomers and a third of younger ones are paying in cash for new purchases,” she says. “For Millennials, this rarely happens, the figure is around 6%.” So Millennials find themselves going head-to-head with Boomers for a relatively small stock of homes for sale. And a bidder who brings all the cash to closing has a big advantage, Pinto says: “If you’re paying all cash, you go to the top of the line. Out of every 100 bids, the cash The buyer will win a higher percentage of the bid than the candidate who needs financing.”

Seeing their elders swoop in to grab the properties they covet is another affliction for Millennials. That their parents or grandparents owned homes that have gained enormous value, and even made them wealthy, is a haunting reminder of the generosity and comfort that America’s They may miss out because of the historic housing affordability crisis.

