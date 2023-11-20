Boom in Asian markets, investors eye China LPR

1 minute ago

CNBC Pro: Is it time to buy Alibaba shares after the stock plunge? Here’s what analysts say

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fell after the company canceled plans to spin off and list its cloud computing business.

While investors have largely reacted negatively to the company’s decision, some on Wall Street have welcomed the move.

-Ganesh Rao

Fri, Nov 17, 2023 3:14 PM EST

Oil jumped 4% after selling

Oil prices jumped on Friday after selling earlier in the week pushed US crude into a bear market.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for December rose $2.99, or 4.10%, to settle at $75.89 a barrel, while the Brent contract for January jumped $3.19, or 4.12%, to settle at $80.61 a barrel.

The surge followed a massive oil selloff on Thursday, when U.S. crude fell 22% from a recent September high into a bear market.

Leo Mariani, senior research analyst at Roth MKM, described Friday’s rally as a “dead cat bounce after speculators liquidated.”

–Spencer Kimball

CNBC Pro: Will ‘The Magnificent Seven’ make another good showing in 2024? Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson weighs in

Most of the gains in the S&P 500 this year can be attributed to the “Magnificent Seven” stocks.

The group includes Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, some of which have benefited from the buzz around artificial intelligence.

But can the Magnificent Seven continue to beat the market in 2024? Mike Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, weighs in and shares how to invest in 2024.

– Weizen Tan

Fri, Nov 17, 2023 2:56 PM EST

Mentions of ‘inflation’ during earnings calls hit lowest level in more than 2 years

If the earnings commentary is used as a guide, company executives are becoming less concerned about inflation.

With third-quarter earnings season nearly complete, about 276 of the SP 500 companies reporting so far cited “inflation” as a key factor during analyst calls, according to John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet. Have done.

This is the lowest number in the second quarter of 2021, before inflation reached its highest point since the early 1980s. Butters said financial and industrials are the sectors where the topic is most often discussed.

-Jeff Cox

Fri, Nov 17, 2023 12:43 PM EST

Record volume of options set to expire today, causing market volatility

Record volume of options is set to expire today, which could bring some volatility to Friday’s trading session.

Goldman Sachs analyst John Marshall estimates that $2.2 trillion of hypothetical options exposure will expire on Friday. This includes single stock options worth an estimated $440 billion.

“Although today’s monthly options expiration will be the largest November expiration on record, it will be significantly smaller than the typical quarterly expiration over the past few years,” the analyst wrote. “Consistent with the past few quarters, the SPX is experiencing unusually large open interest expirations around the 4000, 4500 and 5000 strikes.”

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

Fri, Nov 17, 2023 10:35 am EST

Wells Fargo says shares rise on soft inflation data despite consumer risks

Stocks rose this week on the back of lower-than-expected inflation data and a pause in global tensions, according to Wells Fargo.

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 rose except energy, which was pulled by a decline in crude oil prices.

“The ‘don’t fight the Fed’ mantra and the (potentially) durable, productivity-driven margin improvement we saw in Q3 are two more powerful bullish signals for 2024,” analyst Christopher Harvey wrote. “Although we continue to support uber-caps in the near-term, we believe some profit-taking/de-grossing should be expected with the index up 31% YTD (SPX: +17%). “

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

