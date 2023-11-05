Book market size to grow to US$33.21 billion APAC will contribute 38% to market growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Books Market by Type, Distribution Channel and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 The report has been published by Technavio. Market size is expected to increase US$33.21 billion Between 2022 and 2027. However, the pace of development will be faster CAGR of 5.43%, By region, the global book market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa. APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region providing significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The increasing use of hardware such as interactive whiteboard software (IWB), tablets and simulation-based learning hardware by schools is driving the adoption of education hardware systems. These developments propel the culture of online learning and hence, are expected to accelerate the adoption of such textbooks, thereby boosting the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities, new product launches, latest trends and post-pandemic recovery of the global market at the regional level. Download a PDF Sample Report

Global Books Market 2023-2027

Company Profile

The Book Market report includes information on key products and recent developments from leading vendors, including:

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: The company offers books such as The Whittier.

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC: The company offers books such as The Book of Everlasting Things.

Idea & Design Works LLC: The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine.

Morris Publications: The company offers traditional comic book-like books.

The company offers traditional comic book-like books. RELX PLC.

Roli Books

Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.

Scholastic Corporation

market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increasing use of interactive books for early literacy, growing popularity of e-books, and increasing use of gamification for interactive learning. However, digital addiction is hindering the growth of the market.

competitive analysis

The report includes a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on competitive analysis, their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors to classify players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation scores, new product launches, investments, market share growth, etc. request a sample

market segmentation

Based on type, the market has been classified into adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 learning materials, children’s books and others. adult books Accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. According to geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa. apac Set to hold the largest market share in 2022.

What are the key data included in this Book Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the book market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of book market size and its contribution to the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Market Growth in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of book market vendors

