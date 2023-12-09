BONK Price Prediction After 1,000% Surge in 30 Days – Can It Overtake DOGE and SHIB?

The meme coin phenomenon has a new contender in BONK token, which has experienced an astonishing 1,000% increase in just 30 days, signaling a potentially seismic shift in the meme coin hierarchy.

Currently priced at a measly $0.000013 and with a daily trading volume of a staggering $2 billion, BONK has not only caught people’s attention, but also sent them into overdrive.

Ranked #76 on CoinMarketCap, BONK boasts a strong market cap of over $762 million, with the circulating supply surpassing 60 trillion coins.

As it approaches the ceiling of 100 trillion BONK coins, the question on everyone’s lips is whether this canine-themed currency has the potential to surpass its predecessors, DOGE and SHIB, in the great crypto kennel .

On December 9, the market position of the BONK token showed a significant bounce, reflecting the bullish sentiment prevailing in the sector. BONK/USD appears to be in a steep uptrend as we analyze the technical outlook on the four-hour chart.

The pivot point – an important indicator of market sentiment – ​​is at the delicate $0.0000111. From here, the token faces a series of resistance levels at $0.0000128, $0.0000147, and $0.0000166, which could either strengthen the bullish narrative or initiate a resistance-induced breakout.

Conversely, support levels at $0.0000098, $0.0000079, and $0.0000062 provide a safety net for any potential downturn.

A look at the RSI presents a market flirting dangerously with the overbought zone, which is as high as 94. Such readings could suggest an upcoming correction or at least a decrease in momentum.

Conversely, MACD value signals strong buying interest, with a bullish crossover reinforcing the optimistic outlook.

Worth noting is the bullish engulfing candle pattern as well as the bullish Marubozu candle – both harbingers of a potential continuation in the uptrend.

Still, one should view such signals with a mix of optimism and prudence, as meme coins are extremely volatile and sensitive to rapid changes in market mood.

In summary, while BONK/USD is bullish above the pivot point at $0.0000111, traders and investors alike are advised to prepare for volatility. The short-term forecast points to the discovery of higher resistance, dependent on market dynamics and sentiment.

As always, caution and a keen eye for market changes are paramount in navigating meme coin territory.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You can lose all your capital.

