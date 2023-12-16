Bonk is growing fast! Overtook Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in trading volume

BONK’s trading volume has overtaken Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which is quite a significant achievement for the new Solana-based meme coin. Indeed, amidst its spectacular ascent, the newest meme coin on the market has officially given the two mainstays a run for their money.

According to the data, the newcomer had trading activity of $1.37 billion, outperforming DOGE’s $933 million and SHIB’s $225.8 million. Furthermore, despite its increased volatility, this positions BONK as a serious participant in the meme coin market. However, concerns remain about its long-term feasibility.

BONK wins the week

Digital asset trading remains a highly risky investment opportunity for the modern investor. However, this sub-category is especially true in the meme coin market. Although many tokens have consolidated, they are still strongly associated with quick price rises or falls.

Can another meme coin be added to the list of fundamental tokens? As a result of its recent stratospheric growth, BONK has seen its trading volume exceed both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The Solana-based meme coin has certainly added another milestone to its growing list.

BONK is currently trading at $0.00002374 and the 24-hour trading volume is $1,510,759,711.53. This indicates a decline of -24.35% in the last 24 hours and a gain of 70.20% in the last seven days. BONK has a market cap of $1,442,808,026 with a circulating supply of 61 trillion BONK.

Gram Today everyone is trading BONK. The market cap briefly reached $3B as it was listed on Binance. Since Binance announced its BONK listing, total open interest on BONK has increased by ~$145M (~2x) from yesterday’s low. However funding is consistently negative, meaning that many… pic.twitter.com/bmIsww1SbI – Arkham (@ArkhimIntel) 15 December 2023

BONK’s market capitalization has briefly reached $3 billion. Additionally, this development comes after historic debuts on two major cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance and Crypto.com. As a result of the listing, the asset rallied a whopping 100% as it targeted fellow meme coins.

According to Arkham Intelligence, the coin was being exchanged by many investors, resulting in a large increase in total volume. In contrast, the report notes that “funding continues to be negative, meaning many merchants are still in the red.”

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how this momentum impacts the asset’s performance as we approach the end of 2023 and the beginning of the new year.

SHIB Price Projection

Shiba Inu supporters have long expected crypto to reach a major milestone. According to recent market projections, the dream of achieving $0.02 (2 cents) may be closer than ever.

According to a market analyst, a respected source of market insight, this ambitious goal could be accomplished between 2030 and 2040, creating a new sense of hope and optimism within the Shiba Inu community.

Due to notable price changes, the Shiba Inu has recently garnered renewed interest in its community. Over the past 30 days, the token has increased by 19%.

Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00000979 and the 24-hour trading volume is $193,122,625.83. This indicates a drop of -0.46% in the last 24 hours and a drop of -5.30% in the last 7 days.

While the path to 2 cents for SHIB will be difficult given the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, the analyst’s estimate instills confidence and optimism in the Shiba Inu community. The growing popularity of SHIB, coupled with increasing interest from investors, is seen as a trigger for potential price growth.

Furthermore, the importance of expanding the usefulness of SHIB and its ecosystem has been emphasized. ShibaSwap’s continued expansion and traction could add further persuasive case for the appreciation of SHIB’s value, providing a good outlook for the Shiba Inu community.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is now trading at $0.093632 with a 24-hour trading volume of $758,264,067.10. This indicates a drop of -2.38% in the last 24 hours and a drop of -9.20% in the last 7 days.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com